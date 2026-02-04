Fantasy Football Today: Jaxon Smith-Njigba listed No. 1 in 2025 win percentage rankings
Jamey Eisenberg highlights players who helped Fantasy managers win most often
Super Bowl LX is Sunday, and we're obviously focused on the Seahawks and Patriots for this week. We were also focused on one of Seattle's best players all season in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was a Fantasy star.
He had a breakout campaign in 2025 with 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 targets, and he averaged 21.2 PPR points per game. He finished as the No. 2 receiver behind only Puka Nacua, and Smith-Njigba was the No. 6 overall non-quarterback behind only Christian McCaffrey, Nacua, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jonathan Taylor.
But Smith-Njigba was No. 1 in one important category this season -- winning percentage for Fantasy managers on CBS Sports. No one was better than him in that department.
What we're looking at here is the win percentage data on CBS Sports leagues for 2025. It is based on players rostered in 60 percent or more of leagues on CBS Sports, which came to 135 players when removing kickers and DSTs, and shows total wins and not Fantasy titles. Only commissioner leagues were considered with at least eight Fantasy teams or more.
While McCaffrey, Nacua, Robinson, Gibbs, and Taylor scored more Fantasy points -- and all finished in the top 10 in win percentage -- no one was better than Smith-Njigba. He rewarded a lot of Fantasy managers who selected him in Round 4 based on his CBS Sports Average Draft Position at No. 40 overall.
The best Patriots player from this list was Drake Maye, who was No. 17 overall in win percentage, but also the No. 1 quarterback. He finished the season as the No. 3 Fantasy quarterback at 24.4 points per game, trailing only Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen. Maye had 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, and he added 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He was a steal at his ADP of No. 128 overall as the No. 17 quarterback off the board.
When looking at this list, some players who might stand out to you are guys like Michael Carter, Blake Corum, Michael Wilson, and Jacoby Brissett as top 20 in win percentage. These players were likely added as free agents late in the season to teams that were already successful, and we know Wilson and Brissett helped many Fantasy managers reach the playoffs and potentially win championships.
Unfortunately, as you'll see below, we had several prominent players who hurt Fantasy rosters instead of helping since they had losing records. Some of the biggest busts in 2025 were also sub-.500 with their win percentage, including Breece Hall, Ladd McConkey, Ashton Jeanty, Brian Thomas Jr., Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, Lamar Jackson, and Alvin Kamara.
But let's not focus on the negative. Instead, study this data and check out the winners. And, hopefully, we'll find more winners in 2026 as the offseason goes on.
2025 Win-Percentage Data
1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA 0.605
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF 0.594
3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND 0.589
4. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR 0.577
5. Trey McBride, TE, ARI 0.575
6. Michael Carter, RB, ARI 0.574
7. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL 0.568
8. George Pickens, WR, DAL 0.563
9. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET 0.557
10. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA 0.556
11. Mike Evans, WR, TB 0.549
12. James Cook, RB, BUF 0.547
13. Blake Corum, RB, LAR 0.542
14. Rashee Rice, WR, KC 0.541
15. Javonte Williams, RB, DAL 0.540
16. Chris Olave, WR, NO 0.540
17. Drake Maye, QB, NE 0.539
18. Michael Wilson, WR, ARI 0.539
19. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL 0.538
20. Jacoby Brissett, QB, ARI 0.537
21. Drake London, WR, ATL 0.536
22. Josh Allen, QB, BUF 0.533
23. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET 0.531
24. Jayden Reed, WR, GB 0.530
25. Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR 0.529
26. Rico Dowdle, RB, CAR 0.527
27. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR 0.527
28. Travis Etienne, RB, JAC 0.526
29. Brenton Strange, TE, JAC 0.526
30. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA 0.524
31. Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB 0.523
32. Darren Waller, TE, MIA 0.523
33. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN 0.519
34. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT 0.519
35. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE 0.519
36. Brock Purdy, QB, SF 0.519
37. Colston Loveland, TE, CHI 0.518
38. Nico Collins, WR, HOU 0.517
39. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL 0.517
40. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN 0.517
41. Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL 0.516
42. Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC 0.516
43. Christian Watson, WR, GB 0.515
44. Tyler Warren, TE, IND 0.514
45. Jauan Jennings, WR, SF 0.514
46. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN 0.513
47. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, WAS 0.512
48. Juwan Johnson, TE, NO 0.512
49. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI 0.511
50. Emanuel Wilson, RB, GB 0.511
51. C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU 0.510
52. Jameson Williams, WR, DET 0.510
53. Davante Adams, WR, LAR 0.510
54. Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU 0.509
55. Caleb Williams, QB, CHI 0.508
56. George Kittle, TE, SF 0.508
57. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC 0.508
58. Bo Nix, QB, DEN 0.508
59. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL 0.508
60. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL 0.507
61. Chase Brown, RB, CIN 0.507
62. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE 0.506
63. Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG 0.506
64. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC 0.505
65. Kyle Monangai, RB, CHI 0.505
66. RJ Harvey, RB, DEN 0.505
67. Jared Goff, QB, DET 0.503
68. Parker Washington, WR, JAC 0.503
69. D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI 0.503
70. Jayden Higgins, WR, HOU 0.502
71. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI 0.502
72. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR 0.501
73. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PIT 0.500
74. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF 0.499
75. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN 0.498
76. Brock Bowers, TE, LV 0.498
77. Stefon Diggs, WR, NE 0.497
78. Derrick Henry, RB, BAL 0.496
79. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ 0.496
80. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI 0.496
81. Troy Franklin, WR, DEN 0.495
82. Chris Godwin, WR, TB 0.495
83. Tony Pollard, TB, TEN 0.493
84. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG 0.493
85. Travis Kelce, TE, KC 0.493
86. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG 0.493
87. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI 0.493
88. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL 0.493
89. Josh Jacobs, RB, GB 0.492
90. Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC 0.491
91. Rome Odunze, WR, CHI 0.490
92. Baker Mayfield, QB, TB 0.490
93. Michael Pittman, WR, IND 0.490
94. Bucky Irving, RB, TB 0.490
95. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE 0.490
96. Sam Darnold, QB, SEA 0.489
97. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA 0.488
98. Woody Marks, RB, HOU 0.488
99. Hunter Henry, TE, NE 0.488
100. Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE 0.488
101. Deebo Samuel, WR, WAS 0.487
102. Jakobi Meyers, WR, JAC 0.487
103. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, LAC 0.487
104. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS 0.486
105. Alec Pierce, WR, IND 0.486
106. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN 0.484
107. Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF 0.483
108. Jordan Love, QB, GB 0.483
109. Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF 0.482
110. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI 0.482
111. Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV 0.482
112. DK Metcalf, WR, PIT 0.481
113. Jordan Mason, RB, MIN 0.480
114. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR 0.479
115. D.J. Moore, WR, CHI 0.479
116. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ 0.478
117. Aaron Jones, RB, MIN 0.476
118. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC 0.476
119. Kimani Vidal, RB, LAC 0.475
120. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC 0.474
121. David Montgomery, RB, DET 0.474
122. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC 0.474
123. Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI 0.471
124. Kareem Hunt, RB, KC 0.471
125. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS 0.468
126. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN 0.465
127. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC 0.465
128. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB 0.461
129. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA 0.461
130. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL 0.459
131. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL 0.457
132. Rachaad White, RB, TB 0.456
133. Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS 0.447
134. Xavier Worthy, WR, KC 0.446
135. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO 0.429