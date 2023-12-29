After watching Joe Flacco put together yet another tremendous performance Thursday against the Jets, I had three questions immediately spring to mind:

*Extremely Robin Williams in Jumanji voice* WHAT YEAR IS IT?! Why couldn't the Jets get anything like this from Joe Flacco last season?

Why couldn't the Browns get anything like this from Deshaun Watson this season?

I suspect the answer to all three, or at least the final two, is something along the lines of "¯\_(ツ)_/¯." Sometimes, guys just play over their heads for a game, a month, a whole season, and there isn't really any good explanation for it? But that's an awfully unsatisfying answer after Flacco had 309 yards and three touchdowns against a very good Jets defense Thursday without Amari Cooper.

I do think there's something to be said for the Jets inability to put together anything like a productive NFL offense over the past two seasons, and it's a reason to be skeptical that a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers, coming off a rupture Achilles and a full missed season, is going to magically fix everything in 2024. There are fundamental issues with this offense, especially with their inability to protect the quarterback despite investing plenty into the offensive line, and their total lack of anything threatening on offense beyond the individual brilliance of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, and I don't think we've seen much of anything from this coaching staff to expect they can elevate the offense if Rodgers isn't playing at an MVP level next season.

As for Watson, I do think Flacco's performance is a pretty tough look for him, especially. Watson was once one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL, but it's going to be three full seasons since we've seen anything like that from him by the time next season starts. He was, perhaps, slightly better this season than last, but still averaged just 6.5 yards per attempt and completed just 61.4% of his passes, significantly worse than what Flacco strolled off the streets and provided the Browns offense. It's hard to have any kind of confidence in him heading into 2024.

We're looking ahead to 2024, because, well, that's the end of the Fantasy season for those two teams. And that's what you can expect from this newsletter next week, as we'll be counting down the top-12 players at each position for 2024 next week. But first, we've got one more week to win. Today's newsletter has all of the injury updates you need from around the NFL, and we'll be back Sunday morning with updated rankings and injury news to make sure you've got the best lineup possible.