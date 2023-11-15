I'm not sure how real the buy-low opportunity here is for Josh Allen in Week 11, who is still a top-three QB regardless of scoring format for the season. But, based on what I'm seeing on Twitter, there are an awful lot of people who are awfully down on Allen right now as a result of the Bills' disappointing record, and I'll take any reduction in price I can get.

Allen is still arguably the best QB in Fantasy, and I just don't think his struggles with turnovers are going to remain quite as much of an issue moving forward. He's around middle of the pack in turnover-worthy plays despite leading the NFL in interceptions, so there's definitely some bad luck here. Coming off his worst game since Week 1, if there's any kind of discount on Allen, I'm buying.

I also have three other players worth buying in Fantasy leagues and four to consider selling below, all of which we went over in today's Fantasy Football Today newsletter, which you can subscribe to below. Today's edition also featured how you should value Browns players in the wake of the Deshaun Watson injury situation, plus a breakdown of Heath Cummings' positional previews. Sign up below to get the daily Fantasy Football experience in your inbox:

As always, before you make any trades, make sure you consult Dave Richard's trade values chart.

My Week 11 Rankings: QB RB WR TE

Here are some buys and sells to help get the conversation started:

Three to buy low

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

With news that Matthew Stafford is expected to play in Week 11 coming out of the bye, this may be your last chance to buy low on Kupp and Puka Nacua. Kupp has had three straight bad games since combining for 266 yards on 15 catches in his first two games back from IR, and two of them have been with Stafford either leaving early or out entirely. There's still some risk of Stafford's thumb injury getting worse, but the Rams have a better insurance policy now with Carson Wentz signing before the bye. I still think Kupp has top-five potential with a healthy Stafford, and I'm trying to buy him everywhere I don't already have him rostered (which, to be fair, is like half of my leagues).

Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys

Still here, still making the case for Pollard as a buy-low candidate in Fantasy, though I'll grant the case is becoming tougher to make. According to Hayden Winks at Underdog Fantasy, Pollard is just RB42 in half-PPR scoring over the past four weeks, and is RB25 in expected points, so there's clearly still room for improvement here. Notably, however, the role doesn't look quite as valuable as it did earlier in the season, most notably because his role in the passing game has disappeared – Pollard wasn't targeted in Week 10 and has just six over the past three games. However, he's still arguably the biggest TD underperformer in the league, with two scores compared to nearly eight expected TDs. If nothing else changes, He's still a middling rusher with a limited passing game role – he should be a viable RB2 for touchdowns alone moving forward. It's harder to see the true RB1 upside here, but I maintain that better days are coming for Pollard. As I continue to bang my head against the wall.

One to buy high

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

I don't think you can count on Gibbs for multiple short-yardage touchdowns every week, but what Week 10 showed us is that the Lions don't just view David Montgomery as the only option near the goal line now. Him and Gibbs largely split drives last week, and that meant Gibbs got to finish the drives where he did the heavy lifting, rather than ceding to Montgomery as he did earlier in the year. Gibbs is an explosive playmaker in both facets of the game, and now that he's not guaranteed to come out near the goal line, there's touchdown equity in this very good offense, too. We might have seen the best three-game stretch of his season just end (two of them without Montgomery), but Gibbs looks like a top-10 RB the rest of the way now.

Three to sell high

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

I don't want to be the wet blanket here, because Stroud has been one of the best stories in the league. But he probably can't sustain an 8.3 yards per attempt moving forward on 40-ish attempts per game, despite how well he's playing. And Stroud doesn't contribute much with his legs (just one game with 20 rushing yards), so the passing production needs to remain extremely good for him to remain a must-start Fantasy option. It's not a bad idea to bet on elite young talents, and Stroud certainly is one – and he's surrounded by a very solid young pass-catching group as well, though one that also might be playing above their heads a bit. But what it comes down to is, for Stroud to really be a top-10 QB the rest of the way, he probably needs to be, like, a top-five passer in the NFL, and I'm just not sure it's fair to ask that of him. There will be some slumps along the way, and I'd try to sell him on the high.

Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders

This one feels so obvious that the only question is if anyone's buying. The Commanders have evolved into arguably the most pass-heavy team in the NFL, and the only thing that has saved him of late has been a couple of short touchdowns and then some flukey receiving game work in Week 10. Robinson was the beneficiary of Sam Howell's creativity on at least two long receptions Sunday, including his 51-yard touchdown, and if it wasn't for that, we'd probably be viewing Robinson as just an RB3 moving forward. The one caveat here is that the Commanders do have a matchup against the perpetually overmatched Giants in Week 11, so he could see a big workload and more scoring opportunities that could inflate his value even more. Just ahead of a dreadful closing stretch that includes the Cowboys and Dolphins before a Week 14 bye, followed by the Jets and 49ers in Weeks 16 and 17. Things could get really ugly for Robinson, and if I'm in good position for the playoffs, I'd be actively looking to move him.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

Sutton is a good receiver in a bad situation right now, as the Broncos have become one of the least pass-heavy teams in the the league of late – they haven't thrown more than 31 passes in a game since Week 3. Russell Wilson is playing better this season by playing a lot more conservatively, with his intended air yards dropping to 6.8 yards past the line of scrimmage – it was 8.8 last season. Week 10 was the first time since since Week 3 that Sutton has had more than six targets in a game, and he's been buoyed by unsustainable touchdown luck, catching a score on 15% of his targets over the past six games. Without that, he's giving us almost nothing. He is a touchdown-or-bust WR3 who is running hot.

One to sell low

Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks

Walker has now played less than 50% of the snaps in three straight games, after topping 60% in five of the first six. Zach Charbonnet is getting a lot of valuable passing downs opportunities, and Walker hasn't been targeted more than twice in any of the past three games, after being targeted at least three times in four of the first six. He's struggled to break the big plays in the running game of late, and Charbonnet's role doesn't look like it's going to get any smaller moving forward. Walker is a solid RB2, but unless Charbonnet gets hurt or Walker gets hot really quickly – something he's perfectly capable of – it feels like you're just praying for a touchdown for Walker to be more than a fringe option every week.