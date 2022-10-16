In case you missed it over the past few days, the Colts are going to be without Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (ankle) this week, while the Rams are missing Cam Akers (personal). That pushes Darrell Henderson into my top 20 for Week 6, while Deon Jackson is in the RB3 conversation, and that may be selling him short -- he looked pretty good in Week 5 and had 13 carries and four targets. He might actually be worth picking up and starting today -- he's only rostered in 62% of CBS Fantasy leagues right now.

Those aren't the only injuries you need to know about this morning, of course. There's a lot else you need to sort through, and the Fantasy Football Today team is here to help. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are on CBS Sports HQ right now going over everything you need from every angle, including the latest up-to-date injury news live until kickoff.

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, I have two more ways for you to win: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

For more Week 6 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Quarterbacks

Out: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Dak Prescott (thumb), Baker Mayfield (ankle)

Tagovailoa cleared the concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice Friday, but he was ruled out earlier in the week and is likely to make his return next week against the Steelers. Mayfield hasn't technically been ruled out yet, but P.J. Walker is going to start for the Panthers even if Mayfield is active. If he isn't, 2020 fourth-rounder Jacob Eason would be the No. 2 QB.

Questionable: Dak Prescott (thumb), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Mac Jones (ankle), Teddy Bridgewater

Prescott hasn't technically been ruled out as of this morning, but it seems like he's a real long shot to play given his four-game absence and limited practice so far. I'd want to give him a week to prove he's healthy before I start him.

Jones is considered unlikely to play, so we're expecting to see Bailey Zappe start against the Browns. However, Jones has seemingly made enough progress at this point that it seems very likely he'll be back for Week 7 against the Bears.

Bridgewater and Winston are in similar spots, where they will serve as the backup even if they are healthy enough to play Sunday. Winston will likely return to being the starter next week, while Bridgewater will back up Tagovailoa once the latter is healthy.

Running backs

Akers' absence could be a permanent one -- he wants out of L.A., apparently, and the Rams are reportedly considering trading him. Akers hasn't looked the same since his ruptured Achilles, and while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested Akers will draw "significant trade interest," I have a hard time seeing a scenario where a team gives up much for him. Akers is worth stashing just in case he ends up somewhere he can start, but expectations should be muted.

And they shouldn't be sky-high for Darrell Henderson, either. Henderson figures to be the lead back for the Rams, and that makes him an RB2 for Week 6 against the Panthers. That could be a scenario where he gets a lot of work, but the Rams offense has looked broken all season, and the Rams backs are averaging a league-low 12.7 PPR points per game combined. Henderson is worth starting, but you probably shouldn't think of him as a must-start at this point.

Questionable: Damien Harris (hamstring), Melvin Gordon (neck), Raheem Mostert (knee), Alexander Mattison (shoulder)

The key situation to watch here is Harris. He was initially reported to be out for multiple weeks, but he was limited in practice throughout the week and will test his leg out prior to the game. Even if he plays, I think I'd stay away from him and prioritize Rhamondre Stevenson -- Stevenson is a top-five back if Harris is out, but I think I'd still view him as a top-15 back even if Harris plays against the Browns. They haven't been great against the run, and I would expect Stevenson to have a bigger role with Harris dealing with the injury.

Gordon and Mostert are both expected to play and both are solid RB2s. The only thing with Gordon is, with the Broncos playing Monday night, you'll want to move him into your flex if you can and make sure you have another option to slide in there if he is a surprise inactive. If Mike Boone is available in your league, that is obviously the ideal swap option, but even Chargers backup Joshua Kelley is worth adding as an emergency fill-in, just in case.

Out: Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Nyheim Hines (concussion), James Conner (ribs), Rashaad Penny (ankle, IR), Cam Akers (personal), Darrel Williams (knee), Justice Hill (hamstring, doubtful)

The big takeaway here is that Eno Benjamin is a top-12 RB for me this week. The Cardinals offense generally produces a lot of points for the RB position, and Benjamin should be in line for a significant role. When Conner missed two games late last season, Chase Edmonds had 34 carries and 15 targets combined. I don't expect Benjamin to get quite that many touches, but the upside is clear.

Wide receivers

There aren't as many game-day injury situations we're worried about this week as there have been the past few weeks. It looks like the biggest question mark is Tee Higgins, who is expected to try to play per Sunday morning reports, but I think I'd probably try to avoid him if I can. Maybe I'm just feeling burned by his 10-snap usage last week. It just feels too risky.

Questionable: Cooper Kupp (foot), Tee Higgins (ankle), CeeDee Lamb (hip), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Robbie Anderson (illness), Zay Jones (ankle), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee)

Among the questionable guys, Kupp, Lamb, and Meyers are all expected to play, and I'm not too worried about any of them. Kupp is my No. 1 WR, Lamb is his usual solid WR2 self, and Meyers is in the WR2 range given how productive he's been over the past couple of games despite the injury.

Jones is an interesting one, because he is expected to play and could be in line for more targets than usual with Marvin Jones already sidelined. Zay Jones has had some solid games this season, though he was held to just three catches for 23 yards in a previous meeting with the Jaguars. He's a WR3/4 for me.

Out: Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Chris Olave (concussion), Keenan Allen (hamstring, doubtful), Rashod Bateman (foot), Nelson Agholor (ankle), Julio Jones (knee, doubtful), Christian Watson (hamstring), Marvin Jones (hamstring), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee)

The Saints receiving corps is going to look like it did last season, and since none of their wide receivers were particularly useful last season, I'm not excited about what this means for Marquez Callaway. He's barely a top-60 WR for me, and I'd have to be pretty desperate to use him this week. He could go off, but after seeing him top 50 yards just four times in 17 games a year ago, it's hard to get excited. I would rather start Devin Duvernay with Bateman out, for sure.

Tight ends

Out: Pat Freiermuth (concussion),

Pat Freiermuth (concussion), Questionable: Kyle Pitts (hamstring), Tyler Higbee (ankle), Hayden Hurst (groin), Jonnu Smith (ankle)

Pitts has said he's going to play all week, and reports indicate that is the case. The same is true for Higbee, while Dawson Knox and Cameron Brate are both set to make their returns from injury after missing last week's games. Pitts and Higbee are must-start options, while Knox is a touchdown-or-bust TE2.

Rankings Updates

Josh Allen @KC Patrick Mahomes vs. BUF Lamar Jackson @NYG Jalen Hurts vs. DAL Justin Herbert vs. DEN Kyler Murray @SEA Tom Brady @PIT Kirk Cousins @MIA Joe Burrow @NO Trevor Lawrence @IND Aaron Rodgers vs. NYJ Geno Smith vs. ARI Russell Wilson @LAC Matthew Stafford vs. CAR Marcus Mariota vs. SF Andy Dalton vs. CIN Kenny Pickett vs. TB Daniel Jones vs. BAL Skylar Thompson vs. MIN Matt Ryan vs. JAX Jacoby Brissett vs. NE Zach Wilson @GB Jimmy Garoppolo @ATL Cooper Rush @PHI P.J. Walker @LAR Bailey Zappe @CLE

Christian McCaffrey @LAR Saquon Barkley vs. BAL Leonard Fournette @PIT Austin Ekeler vs. DEN Rhamondre Stevenson @CLE Alvin Kamara vs. CIN Dalvin Cook @MIA Joe Mixon @NO Aaron Jones vs. NYJ Nick Chubb vs. NE Eno Benjamin @SEA Melvin Gordon @LAC Kenneth Walker vs. ARI Jeff Wilson @ATL Breece Hall @GB Raheem Mostert vs. MIN Darrell Henderson vs. CAR Miles Sanders vs. DAL Ezekiel Elliott @PHI Devin Singletary @KC James Robinson @IND Kareem Hunt vs. NE Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF J.K. Dobbins @NYG Deon Jackson vs. JAX Najee Harris vs. TB Travis Etienne @IND AJ Dillon vs. NYJ Michael Carter @GB Tyler Allgeier vs. SF Tony Pollard @PHI Phillip Lindsay vs. JAX Mike Boone @LAC Tevin Coleman @ATL Zack Moss @KC Mark Ingram vs. CIN Caleb Huntley vs. SF Malcolm Brown vs. CAR Alexander Mattison @MIA Chase Edmonds vs. MIN Kenyan Drake @NYG Jaylen Warren vs. TB Samaje Perine @NO Kenneth Gainwell vs. DAL Rachaad White @PIT DeeJay Dallas vs. ARI Joshua Kelley vs. DEN Sony Michel vs. DEN James Cook @KC Damien Harris @CLE D'Onta Foreman @LAR Myles Gaskin vs. MIN Matt Breida vs. BAL Isaiah Pacheco vs. BUF Avery Williams vs. SF

Cooper Kupp vs. CAR Justin Jefferson @MIA Stefon Diggs @KC A.J. Brown vs. DAL Ja'Marr Chase @NO Deebo Samuel @ATL Mike Williams vs. DEN Michael Pittman vs. JAX Marquise Brown @SEA Courtland Sutton @LAC Mike Evans @PIT CeeDee Lamb @PHI Tyreek Hill vs. MIN DeVonta Smith vs. DAL Diontae Johnson vs. TB Chris Godwin @PIT Tyler Lockett vs. ARI Christian Kirk @IND DK Metcalf vs. ARI Amari Cooper vs. NE Jakobi Meyers @CLE Jaylen Waddle vs. MIN Gabe Davis @KC Tee Higgins @NO D.J. Moore @LAR Adam Thielen @MIA Jerry Jeudy @LAC Allen Lazard vs. NYJ Rondale Moore @SEA JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF Devin Duvernay @NYG Drake London vs. SF Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ George Pickens vs. TB Josh Palmer vs. DEN Brandon Aiyuk @ATL Garrett Wilson @GB Darius Slayton vs. BAL Zay Jones @IND Richie James vs. BAL Alec Pierce vs. JAX Allen Robinson vs. CAR K.J. Osborn @MIA Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NE Robby Anderson @LAR Tyler Boyd @NO Chase Claypool vs. TB Corey Davis @GB Isaiah McKenzie @KC Noah Brown @PHI Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. BUF Greg Dortch @SEA Elijah Moore @GB Marquez Callaway vs. CIN DeVante Parker @CLE Russell Gage @PIT Randall Cobb vs. NYJ

Travis Kelce vs. BUF Mark Andrews @NYG Dallas Goedert vs. DAL Tyler Higbee vs. CAR Zach Ertz @SEA Kyle Pitts vs. SF David Njoku vs. NE George Kittle @ATL Gerald Everett vs. DEN Taysom Hill vs. CIN Hayden Hurst @NO Irv Smith @MIA Mo Alie-Cox vs. JAX Dawson Knox @KC Tyler Conklin @GB Evan Engram @IND Cade Otton @PIT Hunter Henry @CLE Mike Gesicki vs. MIN Robert Tonyan vs. NYJ Will Dissly vs. ARI Noah Fant vs. ARI

Flex