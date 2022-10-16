tee-higgins-2-1400.jpg
In case you missed it over the past few days, the Colts are going to be without Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (ankle) this week, while the Rams are missing Cam Akers (personal). That pushes Darrell Henderson into my top 20 for Week 6, while Deon Jackson is in the RB3 conversation, and that may be selling him short -- he looked pretty good in Week 5 and had 13 carries and four targets. He might actually be worth picking up and starting today -- he's only rostered in 62% of CBS Fantasy leagues right now.

Those aren't the only injuries you need to know about this morning, of course. There's a lot else you need to sort through, and the Fantasy Football Today team is here to help. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are on CBS Sports HQ right now going over everything you need from every angle, including the latest up-to-date injury news live until kickoff. 

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, I have two more ways for you to win: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

For more Week 6 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Week 6 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Out: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Dak Prescott (thumb), Baker Mayfield (ankle)

Tagovailoa cleared the concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice Friday, but he was ruled out earlier in the week and is likely to make his return next week against the Steelers. Mayfield hasn't technically been ruled out yet, but P.J. Walker is going to start for the Panthers even if Mayfield is active. If he isn't, 2020 fourth-rounder Jacob Eason would be the No. 2 QB. 

  • Questionable: Dak Prescott (thumb), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Mac Jones (ankle), Teddy Bridgewater

Prescott hasn't technically been ruled out as of this morning, but it seems like he's a real long shot to play given his four-game absence and limited practice so far. I'd want to give him a week to prove he's healthy before I start him. 

Jones is considered unlikely to play, so we're expecting to see Bailey Zappe start against the Browns. However, Jones has seemingly made enough progress at this point that it seems very likely he'll be back for Week 7 against the Bears. 

Bridgewater and Winston are in similar spots, where they will serve as the backup even if they are healthy enough to play Sunday. Winston will likely return to being the starter next week, while Bridgewater will back up Tagovailoa once the latter is healthy. 

Running backs

Akers' absence could be a permanent one -- he wants out of L.A., apparently, and the Rams are reportedly considering trading him. Akers hasn't looked the same since his ruptured Achilles, and while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested Akers will draw "significant trade interest," I have a hard time seeing a scenario where a team gives up much for him. Akers is worth stashing just in case he ends up somewhere he can start, but expectations should be muted. 

And they shouldn't be sky-high for Darrell Henderson, either. Henderson figures to be the lead back for the Rams, and that makes him an RB2 for Week 6 against the Panthers. That could be a scenario where he gets a lot of work, but the Rams offense has looked broken all season, and the Rams backs are averaging a league-low 12.7 PPR points per game combined. Henderson is worth starting, but you probably shouldn't think of him as a must-start at this point. 

  • Questionable: Damien Harris (hamstring), Melvin Gordon (neck), Raheem Mostert (knee), Alexander Mattison (shoulder)

The key situation to watch here is Harris. He was initially reported to be out for multiple weeks, but he was limited in practice throughout the week and will test his leg out prior to the game. Even if he plays, I think I'd stay away from him and prioritize Rhamondre Stevenson -- Stevenson is a top-five back if Harris is out, but I think I'd still view him as a top-15 back even if Harris plays against the Browns. They haven't been great against the run, and I would expect Stevenson to have a bigger role with Harris dealing with the injury. 

Gordon and Mostert are both expected to play and both are solid RB2s. The only thing with Gordon is, with the Broncos playing Monday night, you'll want to move him into your flex if you can and make sure you have another option to slide in there if he is a surprise inactive. If Mike Boone is available in your league, that is obviously the ideal swap option, but even Chargers backup Joshua Kelley is worth adding as an emergency fill-in, just in case. 

  • Out: Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Nyheim Hines (concussion), James Conner (ribs), Rashaad Penny (ankle, IR), Cam Akers (personal), Darrel Williams (knee), Justice Hill (hamstring, doubtful

The big takeaway here is that Eno Benjamin is a top-12 RB for me this week. The Cardinals offense generally produces a lot of points for the RB position, and Benjamin should be in line for a significant role. When Conner missed two games late last season, Chase Edmonds had 34 carries and 15 targets combined. I don't expect Benjamin to get quite that many touches, but the upside is clear. 

Wide receivers

There aren't as many game-day injury situations we're worried about this week as there have been the past few weeks. It looks like the biggest question mark is Tee Higgins, who is expected to try to play per Sunday morning reports, but I think I'd probably try to avoid him if I can. Maybe I'm just feeling burned by his 10-snap usage last week. It just feels too risky. 

  • Questionable: Cooper Kupp (foot), Tee Higgins (ankle), CeeDee Lamb (hip), Jakobi Meyers (knee), Robbie Anderson (illness), Zay Jones (ankle), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee)

Among the questionable guys, Kupp, Lamb, and Meyers are all expected to play, and I'm not too worried about any of them. Kupp is my No. 1 WR, Lamb is his usual solid WR2 self, and Meyers is in the WR2 range given how productive he's been over the past couple of games despite the injury. 

Jones is an interesting one, because he is expected to play and could be in line for more targets than usual with Marvin Jones already sidelined. Zay Jones has had some solid games this season, though he was held to just three catches for 23 yards in a previous meeting with the Jaguars. He's a WR3/4 for me. 

  • Out: Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Chris Olave (concussion), Keenan Allen (hamstring, doubtful), Rashod Bateman (foot), Nelson Agholor (ankle), Julio Jones (knee, doubtful), Christian Watson (hamstring), Marvin Jones (hamstring), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee)

The Saints receiving corps is going to look like it did last season, and since none of their wide receivers were particularly useful last season, I'm not excited about what this means for Marquez Callaway. He's barely a top-60 WR for me, and I'd have to be pretty desperate to use him this week. He could go off, but after seeing him top 50 yards just four times in 17 games a year ago, it's hard to get excited. I would rather start Devin Duvernay with Bateman out, for sure. 

Tight ends

  • Out: Pat Freiermuth (concussion), 
  • Questionable: Kyle Pitts (hamstring), Tyler Higbee (ankle), Hayden Hurst (groin), Jonnu Smith (ankle) 

Pitts has said he's going to play all week, and reports indicate that is the case. The same is true for Higbee, while Dawson Knox and Cameron Brate are both set to make their returns from injury after missing last week's games. Pitts and Higbee are must-start options, while Knox is a touchdown-or-bust TE2. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @KC
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. BUF
  3. Lamar Jackson @NYG
  4. Jalen Hurts vs. DAL
  5. Justin Herbert vs. DEN
  6. Kyler Murray @SEA
  7. Tom Brady @PIT
  8. Kirk Cousins @MIA
  9. Joe Burrow @NO
  10. Trevor Lawrence @IND
  11. Aaron Rodgers vs. NYJ
  12. Geno Smith vs. ARI
  13. Russell Wilson @LAC
  14. Matthew Stafford vs. CAR
  15. Marcus Mariota vs. SF
  16. Andy Dalton vs. CIN
  17. Kenny Pickett  vs. TB
  18. Daniel Jones vs. BAL
  19. Skylar Thompson vs. MIN
  20. Matt Ryan vs. JAX
  21. Jacoby Brissett vs. NE
  22. Zach Wilson @GB
  23. Jimmy Garoppolo @ATL
  24. Cooper Rush @PHI
  25. P.J. Walker @LAR
  26. Bailey Zappe @CLE

Running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  2. Saquon Barkley vs. BAL
  3. Leonard Fournette @PIT
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. DEN
  5. Rhamondre Stevenson @CLE
  6. Alvin Kamara vs. CIN
  7. Dalvin Cook @MIA
  8. Joe Mixon @NO
  9. Aaron Jones vs. NYJ
  10. Nick Chubb vs. NE
  11. Eno Benjamin @SEA
  12. Melvin Gordon @LAC
  13. Kenneth Walker vs. ARI
  14. Jeff Wilson @ATL
  15. Breece Hall @GB
  16. Raheem Mostert vs. MIN
  17. Darrell Henderson vs. CAR
  18. Miles Sanders vs. DAL
  19. Ezekiel Elliott @PHI
  20. Devin Singletary @KC
  21. James Robinson @IND
  22. Kareem Hunt vs. NE
  23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
  24. J.K. Dobbins @NYG
  25. Deon Jackson vs. JAX
  26. Najee Harris vs. TB
  27. Travis Etienne @IND
  28. AJ Dillon vs. NYJ
  29. Michael Carter @GB
  30. Tyler Allgeier vs. SF
  31. Tony Pollard @PHI
  32. Phillip Lindsay vs. JAX
  33. Mike Boone @LAC
  34. Tevin Coleman @ATL
  35. Zack Moss @KC
  36. Mark Ingram vs. CIN
  37. Caleb Huntley vs. SF
  38. Malcolm Brown vs. CAR
  39. Alexander Mattison @MIA
  40. Chase Edmonds vs. MIN
  41. Kenyan Drake @NYG
  42. Jaylen Warren vs. TB
  43. Samaje Perine @NO
  44. Kenneth Gainwell vs. DAL
  45. Rachaad White @PIT
  46. DeeJay Dallas vs. ARI
  47. Joshua Kelley vs. DEN
  48. Sony Michel vs. DEN
  49. James Cook @KC
  50. Damien Harris @CLE
  51. D'Onta Foreman @LAR
  52. Myles Gaskin vs. MIN
  53. Matt Breida vs. BAL
  54. Isaiah Pacheco vs. BUF
  55. Avery Williams vs. SF

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. CAR
  2. Justin Jefferson @MIA
  3. Stefon Diggs @KC
  4. A.J. Brown vs. DAL
  5. Ja'Marr Chase @NO
  6. Deebo Samuel @ATL
  7. Mike Williams vs. DEN
  8. Michael Pittman vs. JAX
  9. Marquise Brown @SEA
  10. Courtland Sutton @LAC
  11. Mike Evans @PIT
  12. CeeDee Lamb @PHI
  13. Tyreek Hill vs. MIN
  14. DeVonta Smith vs. DAL
  15. Diontae Johnson vs. TB
  16. Chris Godwin @PIT
  17. Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
  18. Christian Kirk @IND
  19. DK Metcalf vs. ARI
  20. Amari Cooper vs. NE
  21. Jakobi Meyers @CLE
  22. Jaylen Waddle vs. MIN
  23. Gabe Davis @KC
  24. Tee Higgins @NO
  25. D.J. Moore @LAR
  26. Adam Thielen @MIA
  27. Jerry Jeudy @LAC
  28. Allen Lazard vs. NYJ
  29. Rondale Moore @SEA
  30. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF
  31. Devin Duvernay @NYG
  32. Drake London vs. SF
  33. Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ
  34. George Pickens vs. TB
  35. Josh Palmer vs. DEN
  36. Brandon Aiyuk @ATL
  37. Garrett Wilson @GB
  38. Darius Slayton vs. BAL
  39. Zay Jones @IND
  40. Richie James vs. BAL
  41. Alec Pierce vs. JAX
  42. Allen Robinson vs. CAR
  43. K.J. Osborn @MIA
  44. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NE
  45. Robby Anderson @LAR
  46. Tyler Boyd @NO
  47. Chase Claypool vs. TB
  48. Corey Davis @GB
  49. Isaiah McKenzie @KC
  50. Noah Brown @PHI
  51. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. BUF
  52. Greg Dortch @SEA
  53. Elijah Moore @GB
  54. Marquez Callaway vs. CIN
  55. DeVante Parker @CLE
  56. Russell Gage @PIT
  57. Randall Cobb vs. NYJ

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. BUF
  2. Mark Andrews @NYG
  3. Dallas Goedert vs. DAL
  4. Tyler Higbee vs. CAR
  5. Zach Ertz @SEA
  6. Kyle Pitts vs. SF
  7. David Njoku vs. NE
  8. George Kittle @ATL
  9. Gerald Everett vs. DEN
  10. Taysom Hill vs. CIN
  11. Hayden Hurst @NO
  12. Irv Smith @MIA
  13. Mo Alie-Cox vs. JAX
  14. Dawson Knox @KC
  15. Tyler Conklin @GB
  16. Evan Engram @IND
  17. Cade Otton @PIT
  18. Hunter Henry @CLE
  19. Mike Gesicki vs. MIN
  20. Robert Tonyan vs. NYJ
  21. Will Dissly vs. ARI
  22. Noah Fant vs. ARI

Flex

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. CAR
  2. Justin Jefferson @MIA
  3. Christian McCaffrey @LAR
  4. Saquon Barkley vs. BAL
  5. Stefon Diggs @KC
  6. Leonard Fournette @PIT
  7. Rhamondre Stevenson @CLE
  8. Austin Ekeler vs. DEN
  9. A.J. Brown vs. DAL
  10. Alvin Kamara vs. CIN
  11. Dalvin Cook @MIA
  12. Joe Mixon @NO
  13. Travis Kelce vs. BUF
  14. Aaron Jones vs. NYJ
  15. Ja'Marr Chase @NO
  16. Deebo Samuel @ATL
  17. Nick Chubb vs. NE
  18. Mike Williams vs. DEN
  19. Eno Benjamin @SEA
  20. Mark Andrews @NYG
  21. Michael Pittman vs. JAX
  22. Marquise Brown @SEA
  23. Melvin Gordon @LAC
  24. Courtland Sutton @LAC
  25. Kenneth Walker vs. ARI
  26. Jeff Wilson @ATL
  27. Mike Evans @PIT
  28. CeeDee Lamb @PHI
  29. Tyreek Hill vs. MIN
  30. Breece Hall @GB
  31. DeVonta Smith vs. DAL
  32. Diontae Johnson vs. TB
  33. Raheem Mostert vs. MIN
  34. Darrell Henderson vs. CAR
  35. Miles Sanders vs. DAL
  36. Tyler Lockett vs. ARI
  37. Ezekiel Elliott @PHI
  38. Christian Kirk @IND
  39. DK Metcalf vs. ARI
  40. Devin Singletary @KC
  41. James Robinson @IND
  42. Chris Godwin @PIT
  43. Amari Cooper vs. NE
  44. Jakobi Meyers @CLE
  45. Jaylen Waddle vs. MIN
  46. Gabe Davis @KC
  47. D.J. Moore @LAR
  48. Kareem Hunt vs. NE
  49. Adam Thielen @MIA
  50. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
  51. Jerry Jeudy @LAC
  52. Dallas Goedert vs. DAL
  53. Tyler Higbee vs. CAR
  54. Allen Lazard vs. NYJ
  55. J.K. Dobbins @NYG
  56. Deon Jackson vs. JAX
  57. Rondale Moore @SEA
  58. Najee Harris vs. TB
  59. Travis Etienne @IND
  60. Zach Ertz @SEA
  61. Kyle Pitts vs. SF
  62. AJ Dillon vs. NYJ
  63. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF
  64. Devin Duvernay @NYG
  65. Drake London vs. SF
  66. Romeo Doubs vs. NYJ
  67. Michael Carter @GB
  68. David Njoku vs. NE
  69. George Kittle @ATL
  70. George Pickens vs. TB
  71. Josh Palmer vs. DEN
  72. Brandon Aiyuk @ATL
  73. Garrett Wilson @GB
  74. Darius Slayton vs. BAL
  75. Tyler Allgeier vs. SF
  76. Gerald Everett vs. DEN
  77. Zay Jones @IND
  78. Richie James vs. BAL
  79. Alec Pierce vs. JAX
  80. Taysom Hill vs. CIN
  81. Allen Robinson vs. CAR
  82. Tony Pollard @PHI
  83. K.J. Osborn @MIA
  84. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NE
  85. Robby Anderson @LAR
  86. Tyler Boyd @NO
  87. Phillip Lindsay vs. JAX
  88. Chase Claypool vs. TB
  89. Corey Davis @GB
  90. Isaiah McKenzie @KC
  91. Noah Brown @PHI
  92. Mike Boone @LAC
  93. Hayden Hurst @NO
  94. Irv Smith @MIA
  95. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. BUF
  96. Tevin Coleman @ATL
  97. Greg Dortch @SEA
  98. Mo Alie-Cox vs. JAX
  99. Dawson Knox @KC
  100. Elijah Moore @GB
  101. Marquez Callaway vs. CIN
  102. DeVante Parker @CLE
  103. Zack Moss @KC
  104. Russell Gage @PIT
  105. Randall Cobb vs. NYJ
  106. Mark Ingram vs. CIN
  107. Tyler Conklin @GB
  108. Evan Engram @IND
  109. Cade Otton @PIT
  110. Olamide Zaccheaus vs. SF
  111. Mecole Hardman vs. BUF
  112. Julio Jones @PIT
  113. Hunter Henry @CLE
  114. Caleb Huntley vs. SF
  115. Nelson Agholor @CLE
  116. Malcolm Brown vs. CAR
  117. Parris Campbell vs. JAX
  118. Ben Skowronek vs. CAR
  119. Mike Gesicki vs. MIN
  120. Alexander Mattison @MIA
  121. Robert Tonyan vs. NYJ
  122. Shi Smith @LAR
  123. Chase Edmonds vs. MIN
  124. Will Dissly vs. ARI
  125. Skyy Moore vs. BUF