Fantasy Football Today live blog: Come chat with our experts

Fantasy Football Today is back! Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings are on CBS Sports HQ at noon EST to catch you up on the latest news and catch you up on the rest of the happenings from the NFL offseason and how they might impact your Fantasy drafts.

And they'll be there every Monday through Friday from now until the end of the NFL season, taking you from draft prep to the championship game, with special guests along the way. If you want to interact with the show, we're putting together a live chat here where Ben Gretch and Chris Towers will be answering your questions throughout the show. And, you never know, maybe your question will make it onto the show.

Today, we'll be talking about the biggest storylines from the offseason, and trying to figure out what matters and what doesn't as you start to research your drafts. However, in the chat, we'll be answering all of your questions! Need help with a keeper? Sure, we'll help. Want to know what we think about Patrick Mahomes' chances of a repeat performance. We've got you.

While you're here, check out the rest of our Fantasy draft prep content from today:

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.