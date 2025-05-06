Hello Fantasy Football Today fans, listeners and any Fantasy Football manager who joins us for this special occasion. Adam Aizer from Fantasy Football Today is joining us in the live chat on this article to talk Fantasy Football with you. The 2025 NFL Draft is over and we have a clear picture for which players are slotted where for the coming season. Depth charts are less clear, volume and opportunity will be projected and the FFT team has already released their first post-draft rankings.

It's time to talk draft strategy, keepers, rookies and whatever else is poignant for FF managers as we prepare for our summer drafts. Join the conversation by asking your question in the chat and Adam will respond to as many as he can. Today, on Tuesday May 6th, Aizer will host a LIVE Q&A on this article from 2:30 p.m. ET until 3:30 p.m. ET. To join the chat, click "join the conversation" in the top right of this article (next to the byline) on desktop and directly underneath it on mobile and send your questions in the chat there.

Once the live chat gets rolling, we will update this page with some of the best questions and answers to help other Fantasy managers set their lineups and prepare for the week ahead.

In the meantime, after doing some digging as I searched for an Aizer Stat (TM) for the show, I came across these interesting numbers regarding the 49ers pass game. Once Brandon Aiyuk got injured and forced to miss the remainder of the 2024 season in Week 7, the 49ers pass catchers had 10 games left to go. Here's how those 10 games played out on the receiving end:

Jauan Jennings

Jennings went 52/571/3 on 77 targets with a 27.4% target per route run rate. He missed one game with injury. He was on pace for 98/1,079/6 on 145 targets. From Weeks 10-18 (Jennings missed Week 8 without Aiyuk), Jennings was the #22/#21 WR in 0.5 Full PPR (#29/#29 per game).

George Kittle

Kittle went 44/731/3 on 52 targets with a 21.2% target per route run rate. He also missed one game and left Week 18 early. Kittle was on pace for 89/1,496/6 on 104 targets in his 8 healthy games. You can pencil him in for the six to seven target per game range.

Deebo Samuel

In his last run with the 49ers, Samuel went 31/335/2 on 49 targets with an 18.7% target per run rate. Had seven or more targets in four games and two of them were without either Jauan Jennings or George Kittle

Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall will be a trendy sleeper pick this season after going 28/379/3 on 41 targets to end the season. He also racked up a 15.1% target per route run rate.