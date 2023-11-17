"Please, Football Gods, just let us have one star-studded Thursday Night Football matchup."

And that was then the final finger on the monkey's paw curled.

The stars were out Thursday night in Baltimore, and then before halftime, two of the biggest stars on the Ravens and Bengals were, well, out. Mark Andrews left after just two catches with an ankle injury, while Joe Burrow exited in the second quarter with a wrist injury, and it looks like both could be significant injuries.

We covered both injuries in Friday morning's Fantasy Football Today newsletter, along with more injury updates for players who haven't yet played in Week 11. I also shared my top DFS picks at each position at both DraftKings and FanDuel. The newsletter will have more injury updates on Sunday morning prior to kickoff, so be sure to sign up below if you're not yet a subscriber:

And now, let's dig into Fantasy managers' options to replace Andrews.

Fallout from Mark Andrews' ankle injury



Andrews is the latest player to fall victim to the so-called hip-drop tackle, as his ankles got caught up under him while a defender was bringing him down last night. It looked like a bad injury at the time, and coach John Harbaugh confirmed as much after the game, saying in his press conference that the injury is believed to be a season-ender.

Andrews hasn't been quite as dominant as his best seasons this year, but he's still a huge part of the Ravens offense, and at least Thursday, there was no obvious replacement who stepped up for him. In 2022, Isaiah Likely had 9.4 and 18.3 PPR points in the two games Andrews missed, but he had just one catch in Week 1 with Andrews out and was largely a non-factor Thursday, finishing without a catch on two targets. He now has one or fewer catches in three of five games with Andrews playing 15% of the snaps or less over the past two seasons.

Likely just isn't the plug-and-play replacement for Andrews we hoped he would be when he broke out last preseason, and it looks especially true with the Ravens' additions at wide receiver this season. I'll probably still rank him as a TE2 if Andrews is out in Week 12 against the Chargers, but he's definitely not a must-start option.

Not that those are easy to find at TE, especially if you missed out on Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride. If I'm looking for an Andrews replacement, I'm trying to add Pat Freiermuth (47% rostered), because it looks like he's coming off IR this week and certainly has some upside. Otherwise, Michael Mayer is an interesting roll of the dice, but no better a bet than Likely, and I think I'd just take my chances with Likely in the better offense.