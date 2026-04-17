The NFL Draft is here, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.



Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each NFC East team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we won't get into that here. We also want to avoid as many crowded backfields as possible.



Ultimately, we want situations that will make our Fantasy rosters better. Hopefully, that's what will happen when the NFL Draft is done.



Dallas

Picks: Round 1 (12 overall), Round 1 (20), Round 3 (92), Round 4 (112), Round 5 (152), Round 5 (177), Round 5 (180), Round 7 (218)

Team Needs: CB, S, LB, RB, EDGE, WR, DL

Fantasy Want: Running back depth

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



The Cowboys gave George Pickens the franchise tag, and hopefully, he will show up for training camp on time without any issues. Ideally, he gets a long-term contract, and we get Pickens in Dallas for several years alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. If Pickens is a holdout, then I'd be interested in Ryan Flournoy with a late-round pick as a sleeper, and Jake Ferguson would benefit as well. I don't want to see the Cowboys add a receiver in the NFL Draft. I also don't want to see Dallas invest in a top-end running back after signing Javonte Williams to a three-year deal this offseason. But finding a backup option isn't a bad idea since the depth chart behind Williams is Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah. That group is OK, but none of them are exciting as Fantasy options if Williams were to miss any time due to an injury.



New York Giants

Picks: Round 1 (5 overall), Round 2 (37), Round 4 (105), Round 5 (145), Round 6 (186), Round 6 (192), Round 6 (193)

Team Needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, S, RB, LB

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth



When the Giants are on the clock at No. 5 overall, they could be staring at the No. 1 running back in the class in Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame or potentially one of the top receivers, including Carnell Tate from Ohio State or Makai Lemon from USC. They should probably address defense first, but if the choice is a running back or receiver, I would prefer Tate or Lemon. Adding another talented receiver for sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart makes more sense, even with the addition of free agent Darnell Mooney, especially since we don't know when Malik Nabers (knee) will be ready to play. It could get crowded for targets when you also factor in free agent tight end Isaiah Likely, but Dart would be considered a top-five Fantasy quarterback if the right receiver joins the roster. Drafting Love wouldn't be horrible, but I would rather see what Cam Skattebo (ankle) does for a full season if healthy. And Tyrone Tracy Jr. has proven to be a capable backup.



Philadelphia

Picks: Round 1 (23 overall), Round 2 (54), Round 3 (68), Round 3 (98), Round 4 (114), Round 4 (137), Round 5 (178), Round 6 (197)

Team Needs: S, EDGE, TE, CB, WR, IOL

Fantasy Want: Tight end

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



We're playing the waiting game with the Eagles on a potential A.J. Brown trade, and Philadelphia has already acquired replacement options should that happen with Dontayvion Wicks and Marquise Brown. While drafting a receiver for the future would make sense, I would rather see DeVonta Smith in a featured role if Brown is gone, along with the potential of what Wicks and Brown could do in this offense. The Eagles are great at running back with Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Dameon Pierce, so drafting another body for depth would be annoying. But Philadelphia could try to find its tight end of the future if the team plans to move on from Dallas Goedert next year. Goedert is playing out this season on a one-year deal.



Washington

Picks: Round 1 (7 overall), Round 3 (71), Round 5 (147), Round 6 (187), Round 6 (209), Round 7 (223)

Team Needs: RB, WR, IOL, TE, LB, S, CB, EDGE

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver and running back

Fantasy Don't Want: Tight end



The Commanders have several needs on offense, especially at wide receiver and running back, and they could address either position with a future star at No. 7 overall in the first round. For example, CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Mike Renner has Washington drafting Love with that pick. If that happens, then Love would be a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and he would be worth drafting as early as Round 4. He would still have competition for touches with Rachaad White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but Love would easily be the leader of this backfield in 2026. At receiver, Washington has Terry McLaurin and then several question marks. The depth chart features Dyami Brown, Van Jefferson, Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane, so drafting a receiver or two is a priority. If that's Tate or Lemon at No. 7 overall, then we could have a quality Fantasy option as the No. 2 receiver for Jayden Daniels this year. I hope the Commanders leave the tight end position alone after signing free agent Chigoziem Okonkwo this offseason, and I like him as a sleeper with a late-round pick in all leagues.