The NFL Draft is here, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.



Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each NFC North team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we won't get into that here. We also want to avoid as many crowded backfields as possible.



Ultimately, we want situations that will make our Fantasy rosters better. Hopefully, that's what will happen when the NFL Draft is done.



Chicago

Picks: Round 1 (25 overall), Round 2 (57), Round 2 (60), Round 3 (89), Round 4 (129), Round 9 (239), Round 7 (241)

Team Needs: DL, S, OT, CB, EDGE, IOL, WR

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth



I'd be OK if the Bears avoided taking skill players in the NFL Draft and stayed with who they have in all the key spots. By trading D.J. Moore to Buffalo, Chicago opened the door for Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze to get plenty of targets, along with standout sophomore tight end Colston Loveland. The backfield is also fine with the duo of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, and the Bears have the chance to be one of the top offenses for Fantasy managers with coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams. That said, Chicago will likely add a receiver at some point to replace Moore, especially since the current No. 3 receiver is Kalif Raymond. Ideally, that rookie receiver won't take too many targets away from Burden, Odunze, and Loveland, and I'm excited to draft one or all of that trio in most of my leagues this year.



Detroit

Picks: Round 1 (17 overall), Round 2 (50), Round 4 (118), Round 4 (128), Round 5 (157), Round 5 (181), Round 6 (205), Round 6 (213), Round 7 (222)

Team Needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, DL, LB, CB

Fantasy Want: Running back depth

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



It says the Fantasy Want for the Lions is running back depth, but that's really more of an insurance policy in case something happens to Jahmyr Gibbs. While Isiah Pacheco would be OK as a replacement, he's let us down as a Fantasy running back in the past two seasons since suffering a broken leg in 2024 with the Chiefs. There might be a rookie with more upside, and that's something to monitor during the NFL Draft. I don't want to see Detroit add a rookie receiver since I love the trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jamison Williams, and Isaac TeSlaa. Along with tight end Sam LaPorta, who should benefit with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, the Lions have plenty of pass catchers to support Jared Goff -- and Fantasy managers. We don't need another distraction in the passing game in Detroit.



Green Bay

Picks: Round 2 (52 overall), Round 3 (84), Round 4 (120), Round 5 (153), Round 5 (160), Round 6 (201), Round 7 (236), Round 7 (255)

Team Needs: CB, DL, IOL, OT, LB, EDGE

Fantasy Want: Running back depth

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



The Packers lost some key pieces on offense this offseason with Romeo Doubs (Patriots), Dontayvion Wicks (Philadelphia), and Emanuel Wilson (Seahawks) all joining new teams. That's great news for the receivers left in Green Bay, including Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Jayden Reed, along with tight end Tucker Kraft, and we want to see concentrated targets for that quartet. But it's not a bad idea for the Packers to add a backup running back for Josh Jacobs with Wilson gone, especially since MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) has a hard time staying healthy. Jacobs missed two games in 2025, and the right handcuff in Green Bay could be worth a late-round pick in all leagues.



Minnesota

Picks: Round 1 (18 overall), Round 2 (49), Round 3 (82), Round 3 (97), Round 5 (163), Round 6 (196), Round 7 (234), Round 7 (235), Round 7 (244)

Team Needs: LB, CB, S, DL, WR, QB, EDGE, TE

Fantasy Want: Running back depth

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



The two questions I have about the Vikings are who will start at quarterback, although we all expect Kyler Murray to win the job. And what's going to happen with the backfield after Aaron Jones stayed in Minnesota? It would be great if the Vikings left Jones and Jordan Mason in defined roles, with Mason playing on running downs and near the goal line, while Jones handles passing-downs work. But it will likely be a split again, like we saw in 2025, and it could be frustrating for Fantasy managers unless one suffers an injury. Now, despite that potential frustration, I'd be OK if Minnesota decided to add a running back of the future since Jones is 31 and Mason is more of a backup than a featured option. I don't want to see another receiver join the Vikings so Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson can soak up targets. But with Jalen Nailor now in Las Vegas, Minnesota could add another rookie receiver in the NFL Draft for depth.