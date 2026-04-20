The NFL Draft is here, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.



Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each NFC South team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we won't get into that here. We also want to avoid as many crowded backfields as possible.



Ultimately, we want situations that will make our Fantasy rosters better. Hopefully, that's what will happen when the NFL Draft is done.



Atlanta

Picks: Round 2 (48 overall), Round 3 (79), Round 4 (122), Round 6 (215), Round 7 (231)

Team Needs: EDGE, WR, CB, LB, DL, RB

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Tight end depth



The Falcons don't have a standout No. 2 receiver after Darnell Mooney was released and signed with the Giants. The depth chart prior to the NFL Draft behind Drake London features Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson, which should mean London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson get plenty of targets. While that's a plus, there's room for a rookie to come in and potentially be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I'm hopeful the Falcons don't add another tight end even though Pitts is playing out this season on the franchise tag, barring a long-term deal signed by mid-July. Pitts has the chance for a big season in 2026 with Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach in Atlanta. And we can leave the Falcons backfield alone with Bijan Robinson as the potential No. 1 overall pick in all Fantasy leagues, and Brian Robinson Jr. is a capable backup.



Carolina

Picks: Round 1 (19 overall), Round 2 (51), Round 3 (83), Round 4 (119), Round 5 (158), Round 5 (159), Round 6 (200)

Team Needs: LB, S, DL, CB, WR, RB, IOL

Fantasy Want: Tight end

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



I wouldn't be surprised if the Panthers added a receiver, a tight end, and a running back in this draft, and upgrading at all three positions makes sense. Receiver is the one position I would prefer to be left alone, but CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Mike Renner has Carolina selecting KC Concepcion from Texas A&M at No. 19 overall. I like Tetairoa McMillan as a sophomore breakout, and Jalen Coker is a sleeper with a late-round pick -- unless things change in the NFL Draft. Running back depth could be a need unless Jonathon Brooks (knee) is ready to play after missing all of 2025 with his second torn ACL. With Rico Dowdle gone, the Panthers might want another running back to compete with Chuba Hubbard and a healthy Brooks, so keep an eye on what happens there. If no running back of significance is added, then I like Hubbard as a No. 2 Fantasy option worth drafting in Round 5, and Brooks is worth a late-round pick in all leagues. Tight end could use an upgrade, especially with Ja'Tavion Sanders (fibula) coming off a broken leg in Week 17. I would love to see Carolina draft Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq in Round 1, and CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco has that marriage happening at No. 19 overall.



New Orleans

Picks: Round 1 (8 overall), Round 2 (42), Round 3 (73), Round 4 (132), Round 4 (136), Round 5 (150), Round 5 (172), Round 6 (190)

Team Needs: WR, EDGE, LB, DL, CB, S, TE

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back



The Saints have a serious need at receiver, and they could use the No. 8 overall pick in Round 1 to address the position. For example, Prisco and Renner have New Orleans selecting Ohio State's Carnell Tate with that pick, while fellow CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Blake Brockermeyer has the Saints going with Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson in that spot. There's no way that New Orleans comes out of the NFL Draft without at least one receiver, and hopefully that rookie is a significant upgrade over the guys behind Chris Olave, which includes Devaughn Vele, Mason Tipton, Kevin Austin Jr., and Ja'Lynn Polk. If the Saints do draft Tate, Tyson, or USC's Makai Lemon, then that rookie could be a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver right away this year. I hope that New Orleans will leave the backfield alone since it's already crowded with Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Audric Estime. Ideally, the Saints will trade Kamara to give Etienne the backfield to himself, and New Orleans would still be fine with Miller, Neal, and Estime to fill out the depth chart.



Tampa Bay

Picks: Round 1 (15 overall), Round 2 (46), Round 3 (77), Round 4 (116), Round 5 (155), Round 6 (195), Round 7 (229)

Team Needs: IOL, EDGE, LB, DL, TE, WR, CB

Fantasy Want: Tight end

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



I could see Tampa Bay looking for receiver depth after Mike Evans left as a free agent for San Francisco. Ideally, it's not a rookie selected with an early selection, but CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Garrett Podell has the Buccaneers using the No. 15 overall pick in Round 1 on Washington's Denzel Boston. I wouldn't want that to happen because I like Tampa Bay's top trio of receivers as is, with Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan, and Egbuka is a breakout star in 2026. The backfield will hopefully be left alone as well since the Buccaneers added Kenneth Gainwell as a free agent and brought back Sean Tucker. I'm still hopeful for Bucky Irving to be a top-10 Fantasy running back, but he should lose receptions to Gainwell and potentially touchdowns to Tucker, which isn't ideal. Tight end is the most logical upgrade here since Cade Otton has proven to be good, just not consistently great. His numbers have popped when receivers have been out due to injury, but adding another playmaker at tight end could boost this offense and produce a sleeper Fantasy tight end with a late-round pick.