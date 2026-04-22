The NFL Draft is here, and the Fantasy landscape is about to change dramatically. Some draft picks will work in our favor, while others will cause chaos. It's the same drill every season, and it's fun to react to the rookies.



Prior to the NFL Draft, we have our wish list for each NFC West team -- pros and cons -- of what we want to see happen. While the obvious choice is upgraded offensive lines across the board, we won't get into that here. We also want to avoid as many crowded backfields as possible.



Ultimately, we want situations that will make our Fantasy rosters better. Hopefully, that's what will happen when the NFL Draft is done.



Arizona

Picks: Round 1 (3 overall), Round 2 (34), Round 3 (65), Round 4 (104), Round 5 (143), Round 6 (183), Round 7 (217)

Team Needs: QB, OT, IOL, RB, LB, S, DL

Fantasy Want: Quarterback

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back



ESPN reported that the Cardinals could be in play for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall in the first round, and I hope that doesn't happen. Arizona has plenty of needs, and running back should be low on the priority list since the current backfield of James Conner, Tyler Allgeier, and Trey Benson is fine. I also hope that the Cardinals don't add another receiver, so their top three pass catchers of Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson can soak up targets. Ideally, Arizona would find a quarterback of the future since Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew aren't long-term answers. For 2026, Brissett is good enough to keep the receiving options for the Cardinals performing well for Fantasy managers, but this offense could play at a higher level with a better quarterback under center.



Los Angeles Rams

Picks: Round 1 (13 overall), Round 2 (61), Round 3 (93), Round 6 (207), Round 7 (232), Round 7 (251), Round 7 (252)

Team Needs: OT, WR, DL, LB, CB, S

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth



I don't want the Rams to really add anything for 2026 because we like their Fantasy options as is. Matthew Stafford is a borderline No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Kyren Williams is a No. 2 running back, while Blake Corum is a high-end reserve. Puka Nacua is a first-round pick in all leagues and a potential top-five overall pick, and Davante Adams remains a No. 2 receiver for this season. And the tight ends are solid as a group, with Terrance Ferguson a potential sleeper if he gets enough targets. But the Rams might need a receiver for the future since Adams is 33, and Nacua has to prove he's stable enough to earn a long-term deal. Four of our CBS Sports NFL Draft Analysts -- Mike Renner, Ryan Wilson, Josh Edwards, and Garrett Podell -- have the Rams selecting USC receiver Makai Lemon at No. 13 overall in Round 1. That's awesome for Stafford and great for Lemon down the road, but now we have a target issue that could be a headache for Fantasy managers this season -- if it happens.



San Francisco

Picks: Round 1 (27 overall), Round 2 (58), Round 4 (127), Round 4 (133), Round 4 (138), Round 4 (139)

Team Needs: EDGE, DL, WR, IOL, OT, LB, CB, TE

Fantasy Want: Wide receiver

Fantasy Don't Want: Running back depth



On paper, the receiving corps for San Francisco is fine with the additions of Mike Evans and Christian Kirk joining Ricky Pearsall (we'll leave Brandon Aiyuk out of this for now). But Evans is 33 and has played just 22 games over the past two seasons, and he averaged a career-low 10.6 PPR points per game in 2025. Kirk was limited to 21 games over the past two seasons, while averaging 8.9 PPR points per game or less over that span. And Pearsall has played a total of 20 games in the past two years and has never averaged more than 9.8 PPR points per game. I wouldn't be opposed to the 49ers bringing in another pass catcher -- tight end is also in play with George Kittle coming off a torn Achilles -- and Edwards has San Francisco drafting Indiana receiver Omar Cooper at No. 27 overall in Round 1. The 49ers could also look to add running back depth behind Christian McCaffrey, 30, but I like their backfield with Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo as the top backups. However, keep in mind that San Francisco has drafted a running back in four of the past five seasons, so don't be surprised if another one is added this year.



Seattle

Picks: Round 1 (32 overall), Round 2 (64), Round 3 (96), Round 6 (188)

Team Needs: CB, IOL, RB, EDGE, DL, S, LB

Fantasy Want: Running back

Fantasy Don't Want: Wide receiver



The Seahawks need to add a running back with Kenneth Walker III now in Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet (knee), suffering a torn ACL in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Emanuel Wilson and George Holani are the current running backs atop the depth chart until Charbonnet is healthy, but a rookie could come in and win the starting job for Week 1. And that rookie, who could be Notre Dame's Jadarian Price, could be a potential No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. I don't want to see Seattle add a rookie receiver so we can once again maximize the targets for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, and Tory Horton, who is a potential sleeper this year, are fine secondary options in the passing game this season, but the Seahawks could look to add a receiver for the future as a potential Kupp replacement. However, with so few draft picks, it's doubtful Seattle will add a receiver in this draft, barring a potential trade.