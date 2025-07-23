It's time for our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Adam Aizer, Thomas Shafer, Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings and Dan Schneier all took part in a six-person PPR mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

You love reading these stories, and we love writing them. And this is your landing spot to find each story for every draft pick.

Remember, this is just an outline that you can follow for your draft pick. The key is to study the strategy and not necessarily the players to see if this works for you.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here is how the entire draft unfolded if you want to see what the puzzle looks like when put together. And then you can click on each story to see the draft strategy behind each selection.

No. 1 overall: Jamey Eisenberg

No. 2 overall: Adam Aizer

No. 3 overall: Thomas Shafer

No. 4 overall: Jacob Gibbs

No. 5 overall: Heath Cummings

No. 6 overall: Dan Schneier

No. 7 overall: Jamey Eisenberg

No. 8 overall: Adam Aizer

No. 9 overall: Thomas Shafer

No. 10 overall: Jacob Gibbs

No. 11 overall: Heath Cummings

No. 12 overall: Dan Schneier

Round 1

1. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN

2. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI

4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

5. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA

6. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN

7. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET

8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF

9. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR

10. Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV

11. Malik Nabers, WR, NYG

12. Nico Collins, WR, HOU

Round 2

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

2. Brock Bowers, TE, LV

3. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC

4. Derrick Henry, RB, BAL

5. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI

6. Drake London, WR, ATL

7. Trey McBride, TE, ARI

8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND

9. Bucky Irving, RB, TB

10. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA

11. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

12. Josh Jacobs, RB, GB

Round 3

1. Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC

2. Chase Brown, RB, CIN

3. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR

4. Rashee Rice, WR, KC

5. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS

6. James Cook, RB, BUF

7. Davante Adams, WR, LAR

8. Josh Allen, QB, BUF

9. Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS

10. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA

11. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL

12. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ

Round 4

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA

3. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

4. Mike Evans, WR, TB

5. George Kittle, TE, SF

6. DK Metcalf, WR, PIT

7. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI

8. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR

9. Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC

10. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN

11. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

12. D.J. Moore, WR, CHI

Round 5

1. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

2. Xavier Worthy, WR, KC

3. Jerry Jeudy, WR, CLE

4. RJ Harvey, RB, DEN

5. Travis Hunter, WR, JAC

6. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI

7. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE

8. Joe Mixon, RB, HOU

9. James Conner, RB, ARI

10. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL

11. D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI

12. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET

Round 6

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

2. David Montgomery, RB, DET

3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR

4. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN

5. Jameson Williams, WR, DET

6. Chris Godwin, WR, TB

7. Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN

8. Cooper Kupp, WR, SEA

9. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA

10. Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF

11. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC

12. Kaleb Johnson, RB, PIT

Round 7

1. George Pickens, WR, DAL

2. Chris Olave, WR, NO

3. Rome Odunze, WR, CHI

4. Jauan Jennings, WR, SF

5. David Njoku, TE, CLE

6. Tony Pollard, RB, TEN

7. Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF

8. Aaron Jones, RB, MIN

9. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV

10. Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE

11. Deebo Samuel, WR, WAS

12. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG

Round 8

1. Jayden Reed, WR, GB

2. Travis Etienne, RB, JAC

3. Colson Loveland, TE, CHI

4. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN

5. Matthew Golden, WR, GB

6. Stefon Diggs, WR, NE

7. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF

8. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT

9. Josh Downs, WR, IND

10. Javonte Williams, RB, DAL

11. Baker Mayfield, QB, TB

12. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

Round 9

1. Darnell Mooney, WR, ATL

2. Tyler Warren, TE, IND

3. Michael Pittman, WR, IND

4. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS

5. Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB

6. Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO

7. Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG

8. Christian Kirk, WR, HOU

9. Najee Harris, RB, LAC

10. Jordan Mason, RB, MIN

11. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE

12. Tank Bigsby, RB, JAC

Round 10

1. Keon Coleman, WR, BUF

2. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA

3. Justin Fields, QB, NYJ

4. JK Dobbins, RB, DEN

5. Kyle Williams, WR, NE

6. Isaac Guerendo, RB, SF

7. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL

8. Luther Burden III, WR, CHI

9. Drake Maye, QB, NE

10. Jaydon Blue, RB, DAL

11. Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN

12. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL

Round 11

1. Rachaad White, RB, TB

2. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL

3. Austin Ekeler, RB, WAS

4. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC

5. Brock Purdy, QB, SF

6. Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA

7. Evan Engram, TE, DEN

8. Ray Davis, RB, BUF

9. Jalen McMillan, WR, TB

10. Jayden Higgins, WR, HOU

11. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB

12. Rico Dowdle, RB, CAR

Round 12

1. Marvin Mims, WR, DEN

2. Cedric Tillman, WR, CLE

3. Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI

4. Pat Bryant, WR, DEN

5. Jerome Ford, RB, CLE

6. Bo Nix, QB, DEN

7. Tre Harris, WR, LAC

8. Caleb Williams, QB, CHI

9. Tucker Kraft, TE, GB

10. Adam Thielen, WR, CAR

11. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC

12. Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE

Round 13

1. Braelon Allen, RB, NYJ

2. Kyler Murray, QB, ARI

3. Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL

4. Will Shipley, RB, PHI

5. Trey Benson, RB, ARI

6. Xavier Legette, WR, CAR

7. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, GB

8. Nick Chubb, RB, HOU

9. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF

10. Jarquez Hunter, RB, LAR

11. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG

12. Jack Bech, WR, LV

Round 14

1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, BAL

2. Anthony Richardson, QB, IND

3. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS

4. Jared Goff, QB, DET

5. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC

6. Raheem Mostert, RB, LV

7. Adonai Mitchell, WR, IND

8. Demario Douglas, WR, NE

9. Tahj Brooks, RB, CIN

10. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL

11. Brashard Smith, RB, KC

12. Keenan Allen, WR, Free Agent