Fantasy Football Today Pick by Pick PPR: How to best draft from each of the 12 spots in your snake drafts
Our pick by pick series aims to give you a blueprint for how to draft out of all 12 spots in your PPR snake
It's time for our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Adam Aizer, Thomas Shafer, Jacob Gibbs, Heath Cummings and Dan Schneier all took part in a six-person PPR mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.
You love reading these stories, and we love writing them. And this is your landing spot to find each story for every draft pick.
Remember, this is just an outline that you can follow for your draft pick. The key is to study the strategy and not necessarily the players to see if this works for you.
As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).
Here is how the entire draft unfolded if you want to see what the puzzle looks like when put together. And then you can click on each story to see the draft strategy behind each selection.
No. 1 overall: Jamey Eisenberg
No. 7 overall: Jamey Eisenberg
No. 11 overall: Heath Cummings
Round 1
1. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
2. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
3. Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI
4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
5. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA
6. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
7. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
9. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR
10. Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV
11. Malik Nabers, WR, NYG
12. Nico Collins, WR, HOU
Round 2
1. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
2. Brock Bowers, TE, LV
3. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC
4. Derrick Henry, RB, BAL
5. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
6. Drake London, WR, ATL
7. Trey McBride, TE, ARI
8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
9. Bucky Irving, RB, TB
10. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
11. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
12. Josh Jacobs, RB, GB
Round 3
1. Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC
2. Chase Brown, RB, CIN
3. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
4. Rashee Rice, WR, KC
5. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
6. James Cook, RB, BUF
7. Davante Adams, WR, LAR
8. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
9. Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS
10. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA
11. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
12. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
Round 4
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
3. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
4. Mike Evans, WR, TB
5. George Kittle, TE, SF
6. DK Metcalf, WR, PIT
7. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
8. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR
9. Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC
10. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
11. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
12. D.J. Moore, WR, CHI
Round 5
1. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
2. Xavier Worthy, WR, KC
3. Jerry Jeudy, WR, CLE
4. RJ Harvey, RB, DEN
5. Travis Hunter, WR, JAC
6. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
7. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE
8. Joe Mixon, RB, HOU
9. James Conner, RB, ARI
10. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL
11. D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI
12. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET
Round 6
1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
2. David Montgomery, RB, DET
3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR
4. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
5. Jameson Williams, WR, DET
6. Chris Godwin, WR, TB
7. Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN
8. Cooper Kupp, WR, SEA
9. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
10. Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF
11. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC
12. Kaleb Johnson, RB, PIT
Round 7
1. George Pickens, WR, DAL
2. Chris Olave, WR, NO
3. Rome Odunze, WR, CHI
4. Jauan Jennings, WR, SF
5. David Njoku, TE, CLE
6. Tony Pollard, RB, TEN
7. Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF
8. Aaron Jones, RB, MIN
9. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV
10. Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE
11. Deebo Samuel, WR, WAS
12. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG
Round 8
1. Jayden Reed, WR, GB
2. Travis Etienne, RB, JAC
3. Colson Loveland, TE, CHI
4. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN
5. Matthew Golden, WR, GB
6. Stefon Diggs, WR, NE
7. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
8. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT
9. Josh Downs, WR, IND
10. Javonte Williams, RB, DAL
11. Baker Mayfield, QB, TB
12. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
Round 9
1. Darnell Mooney, WR, ATL
2. Tyler Warren, TE, IND
3. Michael Pittman, WR, IND
4. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS
5. Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB
6. Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO
7. Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG
8. Christian Kirk, WR, HOU
9. Najee Harris, RB, LAC
10. Jordan Mason, RB, MIN
11. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
12. Tank Bigsby, RB, JAC
Round 10
1. Keon Coleman, WR, BUF
2. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA
3. Justin Fields, QB, NYJ
4. JK Dobbins, RB, DEN
5. Kyle Williams, WR, NE
6. Isaac Guerendo, RB, SF
7. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL
8. Luther Burden III, WR, CHI
9. Drake Maye, QB, NE
10. Jaydon Blue, RB, DAL
11. Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN
12. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
Round 11
1. Rachaad White, RB, TB
2. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, WAS
4. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC
5. Brock Purdy, QB, SF
6. Jaylen Wright, RB, MIA
7. Evan Engram, TE, DEN
8. Ray Davis, RB, BUF
9. Jalen McMillan, WR, TB
10. Jayden Higgins, WR, HOU
11. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB
12. Rico Dowdle, RB, CAR
Round 12
1. Marvin Mims, WR, DEN
2. Cedric Tillman, WR, CLE
3. Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI
4. Pat Bryant, WR, DEN
5. Jerome Ford, RB, CLE
6. Bo Nix, QB, DEN
7. Tre Harris, WR, LAC
8. Caleb Williams, QB, CHI
9. Tucker Kraft, TE, GB
10. Adam Thielen, WR, CAR
11. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC
12. Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE
Round 13
1. Braelon Allen, RB, NYJ
2. Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
3. Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL
4. Will Shipley, RB, PHI
5. Trey Benson, RB, ARI
6. Xavier Legette, WR, CAR
7. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, GB
8. Nick Chubb, RB, HOU
9. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF
10. Jarquez Hunter, RB, LAR
11. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG
12. Jack Bech, WR, LV
Round 14
1. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, BAL
2. Anthony Richardson, QB, IND
3. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS
4. Jared Goff, QB, DET
5. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC
6. Raheem Mostert, RB, LV
7. Adonai Mitchell, WR, IND
8. Demario Douglas, WR, NE
9. Tahj Brooks, RB, CIN
10. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
11. Brashard Smith, RB, KC
12. Keenan Allen, WR, Free Agent