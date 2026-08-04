The Fantasy Football Today pick by pick PPR series: How to draft from every single position in the top-12

It's time for our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Adam Aizer, Dave Richard, Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and Heath Cummings all took part in a six-person PPR mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.
You love reading these stories, and we love writing them. And this is your landing spot to find each story for every draft pick.
Remember, this is just an outline that you can follow for your draft pick. The key is to study the strategy and not necessarily the players to see if this works for you.
As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).
Here is how the entire draft unfolded if you want to see what the puzzle looks like when put together. And then you can click on each story to see the draft strategy behind each selection.
No. 1 overall: Jamey Eisenberg
No. 7 overall: Jamey Eisenberg
No. 12 overall: Heath Cummings
Round 1
1. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
3. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
4. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR
5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
9. James Cook, RB, BUF
10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
11. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
12. Drake London, WR, ATL
Round 2
1. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA
2. Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV
3. Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC
4. Chase Brown, RB, CIN
5. Rashee Rice, WR, KC
6. Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC
7. George Pickens, WR, DAL
8. Nico Collins, WR, HOU
9. A.J. Brown, WR, NE
10. Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI
11. Derrick Henry, RB, BAL
12. Brock Bowers, TE, LV
Round 3
1. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
2. Trey McBride, TE, ARI
3. Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB
4. Jeremiyah Love, RB, ARI
5. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
6. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL
7. Chris Olave, WR, NO
8. Josh Jacobs, RB, GB
9. Colston Loveland, TE, CHI
10. Javonte Williams, RB, DAL
11. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
12. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
Round 4
1. Luther Burden III, WR, CHI
2. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
3. Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC
4. Jaylen Waddle, WR, DEN
5. Malik Nabers, WR, NYG
6. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
7. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
8. Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG
9. D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI
10. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR
11. Travis Etienne, RB, NO
12. D.J. Moore, WR, BUF
Round 5
1. Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE
2. Davante Adams, WR, LAR
3. Tyler Warren, TE, IND
4. Mike Evans, WR, SF
5. Bucky Irving, RB, TB
6. Tony Pollard, RB, TEN
7. Christian Watson, GB
8. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
9. Drake Maye, QB, NE
10. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE
11. Jameson Williams, WR, DET
12. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET
Round 6
1. Rome Odunze, WR, CHI
2. Alec Pierce, WR, IND
3. Tucker Kraft, TE, GB
4. Parker Washington, WR, JAC
5. David Montgomery, RB, HOU
6. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
7. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC
8. Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS
9. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE
10. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC
11. Jadarian Price, RB, SEA
12. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI
Round 7
1. Carnell Tate, WR, TEN
2. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC
3. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
4. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
5. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
6. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
7. Chris Godwin, WR, TB
8. Josh Downs, WR, IND
9. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, TEN
10. Jordyn Tyson, WR, NO
11. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
12. DK Metcalf, WR, PIT
Round 8
1. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT
2. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
3. Michael Pittman, WR, PIT
4. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
5. George Kittle, TE, SF
6. Isaiah Likely, TE, NYG
7. Jakobi Meyers, WR, JAC
8. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS
9. Jayden Reed, WR, GB
10. Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF
11. Makai Lemon, WR, PHI
12. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR
Round 9
1. Rico Dowdle, RB, PIT
2. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
3. Michael Wilson, WR, ARI
4. Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR
5. Jordan Mason, RB, MIN
6. Xavier Worthy, WR, KC
7. JK Dobbins, RB, DEN
8. Blake Corum, RB, LAR
9. Rachaad White, RB, WAS
10. Kyle Monangai, RB, CHI
11. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG
12. RJ Harvey, RB, DEN
Round 10
1. Aaron Jones, RB, MIN
2. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA
3. KC Concepcion, WR, CLE
4. Matthew Golden, WR, GB
5. Stefon Diggs, WR, FA
6. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PIT
7. Brock Purdy, QB, SF
8. Antonio Williams, WR, WAS
9. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, JAC
10. Jonah Coleman, RB, DEN
11. Isiah Pacheco, RB, DET
12. Jalen Coker, WR, CAR
Round 11
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC
2. Caleb Williams, QB, CHI
3. Jordan James, RB, SF
4. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, NYJ
5. Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF
6. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
7. Jalen Nailor, WR, LV
8. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
9. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
10. Kyler Murray, QB, MIN
11. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF
12. Tre Tucker, WR, LV
Round 12
1. Woody Marks, RB, HOU
2. Jayden Higgins, WR, HOU
3. Tank Bigsby, RB, PHI
4. Romeo Doubs, WR, NE
5. Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG
6. Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE
7. Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN
8. Denzel Boston, WR, CLE
9. Jared Goff, QB, DET
10. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, WAS
11. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, ATL
12. Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR
Round 13
1. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ARI
2. Bo Nix, QB, DEN
3. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
4. Malik Willis, QB, MIA
5. Keaton Mitchell, RB, LAC
6. Mike Washington Jr., RB, LV
7. Jack Bech, WR, LV
8. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, GB
9. Ray Davis, RB, BUF
10. Kimani Vidal, RB, LAC
11. Brenton Strange, TE, JAC
12. Malik Washington, WR, MIA
Round 14
1. Tank Dell, WR, HOU
2. Demond Claiborne, RB, MIN
3. Baker Mayfield, QB, TB
4. James Conner, RB, ARI
5. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, SF
6. Emmett Johnson, RB, KC
7. Hunter Henry, TE, NE
8. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, LAC
9. Kaytron Allen, RB, WAS
10. Rashid Shaheed, WR, SEA
11. George Holani, RB, SEA
12. Jalen McMillan, WR, TB