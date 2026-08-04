The Fantasy Football Today pick by pick PPR series: How to draft from every single position in the top-12

It's time for our 12-part, pick-by-pick series where me, Adam Aizer, Dave Richard, Jacob Gibbs, Dan Schneier and Heath Cummings all took part in a six-person PPR mock draft. We each built two of the 12 teams in this 14-round draft to show you a different strategy from each spot.

You love reading these stories, and we love writing them. And this is your landing spot to find each story for every draft pick.

Remember, this is just an outline that you can follow for your draft pick. The key is to study the strategy and not necessarily the players to see if this works for you.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here is how the entire draft unfolded if you want to see what the puzzle looks like when put together. And then you can click on each story to see the draft strategy behind each selection.

No. 1 overall: Jamey Eisenberg

No. 2 overall: Adam Aizer

No. 3 overall: Dave Richard

No. 4 overall: Jacob Gibbs

No. 5 overall: Dan Schneier

No. 6 overall: Heath Cummings

No. 7 overall: Jamey Eisenberg

No. 8 overall: Adam Aizer

No. 9 overall: Dave Richard

No. 10 overall: Jacob Gibbs

No. 11 overall: Dan Schneier

No. 12 overall: Heath Cummings

Round 1

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN

3. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL

4. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET

7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND

8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF

9. James Cook, RB, BUF

10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

11. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN

12. Drake London, WR, ATL

Round 2

1. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA

2. Ashton Jeanty, RB, LV

3. Omarion Hampton, RB, LAC

4. Chase Brown, RB, CIN

5. Rashee Rice, WR, KC

6. Kenneth Walker III, RB, KC

7. George Pickens, WR, DAL

8. Nico Collins, WR, HOU

9. A.J. Brown, WR, NE

10. Saquon Barkley, RB, PHI

11. Derrick Henry, RB, BAL

12. Brock Bowers, TE, LV

Round 3

1. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI

2. Trey McBride, TE, ARI

3. Emeka Egbuka, WR, TB

4. Jeremiyah Love, RB, ARI

5. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

6. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL

7. Chris Olave, WR, NO

8. Josh Jacobs, RB, GB

9. Colston Loveland, TE, CHI

10. Javonte Williams, RB, DAL

11. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR

12. Josh Allen, QB, BUF

Round 4

1. Luther Burden III, WR, CHI

2. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ

3. Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC

4. Jaylen Waddle, WR, DEN

5. Malik Nabers, WR, NYG

6. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS

7. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ

8. Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG

9. D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI

10. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR

11. Travis Etienne, RB, NO

12. D.J. Moore, WR, BUF

Round 5

1. Quinshon Judkins, RB, CLE

2. Davante Adams, WR, LAR

3. Tyler Warren, TE, IND

4. Mike Evans, WR, SF

5. Bucky Irving, RB, TB

6. Tony Pollard, RB, TEN

7. Christian Watson, GB

8. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL

9. Drake Maye, QB, NE

10. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, NE

11. Jameson Williams, WR, DET

12. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET

Round 6

1. Rome Odunze, WR, CHI

2. Alec Pierce, WR, IND

3. Tucker Kraft, TE, GB

4. Parker Washington, WR, JAC

5. David Montgomery, RB, HOU

6. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN

7. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAC

8. Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS

9. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE

10. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAC

11. Jadarian Price, RB, SEA

12. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI

Round 7

1. Carnell Tate, WR, TEN

2. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC

3. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI

4. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE

5. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL

6. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL

7. Chris Godwin, WR, TB

8. Josh Downs, WR, IND

9. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, TEN

10. Jordyn Tyson, WR, NO

11. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC

12. DK Metcalf, WR, PIT

Round 8

1. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT

2. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN

3. Michael Pittman, WR, PIT

4. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN

5. George Kittle, TE, SF

6. Isaiah Likely, TE, NYG

7. Jakobi Meyers, WR, JAC

8. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, WAS

9. Jayden Reed, WR, GB

10. Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF

11. Makai Lemon, WR, PHI

12. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR

Round 9

1. Rico Dowdle, RB, PIT

2. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

3. Michael Wilson, WR, ARI

4. Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR

5. Jordan Mason, RB, MIN

6. Xavier Worthy, WR, KC

7. JK Dobbins, RB, DEN

8. Blake Corum, RB, LAR

9. Rachaad White, RB, WAS

10. Kyle Monangai, RB, CHI

11. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, NYG

12. RJ Harvey, RB, DEN

Round 10

1. Aaron Jones, RB, MIN

2. Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA

3. KC Concepcion, WR, CLE

4. Matthew Golden, WR, GB

5. Stefon Diggs, WR, FA

6. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PIT

7. Brock Purdy, QB, SF

8. Antonio Williams, WR, WAS

9. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, JAC

10. Jonah Coleman, RB, DEN

11. Isiah Pacheco, RB, DET

12. Jalen Coker, WR, CAR

Round 11

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC

2. Caleb Williams, QB, CHI

3. Jordan James, RB, SF

4. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, NYJ

5. Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF

6. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL

7. Jalen Nailor, WR, LV

8. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI

9. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

10. Kyler Murray, QB, MIN

11. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF

12. Tre Tucker, WR, LV

Round 12

1. Woody Marks, RB, HOU

2. Jayden Higgins, WR, HOU

3. Tank Bigsby, RB, PHI

4. Romeo Doubs, WR, NE

5. Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG

6. Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE

7. Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN

8. Denzel Boston, WR, CLE

9. Jared Goff, QB, DET

10. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, WAS

11. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, ATL

12. Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR

Round 13

1. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ARI

2. Bo Nix, QB, DEN

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

4. Malik Willis, QB, MIA

5. Keaton Mitchell, RB, LAC

6. Mike Washington Jr., RB, LV

7. Jack Bech, WR, LV

8. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, GB

9. Ray Davis, RB, BUF

10. Kimani Vidal, RB, LAC

11. Brenton Strange, TE, JAC

12. Malik Washington, WR, MIA

Round 14

1. Tank Dell, WR, HOU

2. Demond Claiborne, RB, MIN

3. Baker Mayfield, QB, TB

4. James Conner, RB, ARI

5. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, SF

6. Emmett Johnson, RB, KC

7. Hunter Henry, TE, NE

8. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, LAC

9. Kaytron Allen, RB, WAS

10. Rashid Shaheed, WR, SEA

11. George Holani, RB, SEA

12. Jalen McMillan, WR, TB