Fantasy Football Today Podcast: 10-team strategies; tight end tiers
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Do you reach for quarterbacks and tight ends in 10-team drafts? There is certainly a case to be made for that strategy, and some of our analysts did exactly that in our latest 10-team, standard scoring mock draft. We're reviewing our teams and our approaches on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Also on today's show:
- What is Terrance West's value now?
- Dave's tight end tiers! Is Travis Kelce in his own tier?
- Why do Fantasy analysts like Eric Ebron so much?
- Which combo is better: Andrew Luck and Sammy Watkins or Aaron Rodgers and Jamison Crowder?
