Fantasy Football Today Podcast, 11/26: Week 13 Waiver Wire Priorities
The Fantasy Football Today crew reveals to the Waiver Wire pickups for Week 13.
Yeah yeah yeah the Waiver Wire is important but HOLY COW LAMAR JACKSON IS AMAZING! We start the show by discussing his 2020 value. Is he a first round pick? Is he the #1 overall pick? Also let's compare his last 3 games to Jared Goff's last 3 games. Then we'll talk about the top Waiver Wire priorities (7:05) including Jonathan Williams, Ryan Tannehill, Sam Darnold, Jack Doyle, Dede Westbrook, Andy Dalton, the Eagles DST and many more ... A look at the key injuries that could affect the Waiver Wire (19:50). Then we talk QBs (25:45) like Darnold and Nick Foles, plus other options that could be sneaky good this week. And before we move on to other positions we make sure to tell you our Waiver Wire priorities at every position this week (34:10) ... RBs (41:50) including Bo Scarbrough, Benny Snell and Rashaad Penny, WRs (47:50) including Sterling Shepard and Cole Beasley, TEs (55:40) including Ryan Griffin, Gerald Everett, Jacob Hollister and Doyle. Plus DSTs, Kickers and IDP. And we finish the show with players to drop (1:00:30).
-
