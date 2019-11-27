Fantasy Football Today Podcast, 11/27: Thanksgiving Matchup Previews
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts and sits.
Plenty of Start or Sit questions to get to, but first we wonder which studs you could be benching this week. Are we starting DeAndre Hopkins in a tough matchup against NE? Then let's get some History Lessons (6:15) as we look at matchup history, Thanksgiving football history, home/road splits and more. We'll talk Amari Cooper, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and more in this segment ... Thanksgiving Side Dish draft (15:00)! Two sides and a pie. Who wins? We let the listeners decide. Then we've got your news and notes (20:42) and a bunch of your Start or Sit emails (24:15) mostly involving the Thursday games ... NO-ATL (35:45), BUF-DAL (45:10), CHI-DET (53:40). Can Devonta Freeman find the end zone? Are Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb good starts? Actually, is anyone in that game other than Ezekiel Elliott a good start? And who do we like in the CHI-DET game? Allen Robinson? Anyone else? Finally we finish by discussing whether or not we trust some key players down the stretch (59:00).
