Fantasy Football Today Podcast, 11/27: Thanksgiving Matchup Previews

Plenty of Start or Sit questions to get to, but first we wonder which studs you could be benching this week. Are we starting DeAndre Hopkins in a tough matchup against NE? Then let's get some History Lessons (6:15) as we look at matchup history, Thanksgiving football history, home/road splits and more. We'll talk Amari Cooper, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and more in this segment ... Thanksgiving Side Dish draft (15:00)! Two sides and a pie. Who wins? We let the listeners decide. Then we've got your news and notes (20:42) and a bunch of your Start or Sit emails (24:15) mostly involving the Thursday games ... NO-ATL (35:45), BUF-DAL (45:10), CHI-DET (53:40). Can Devonta Freeman find the end zone? Are Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb good starts? Actually, is anyone in that game other than Ezekiel Elliott a good start? And who do we like in the CHI-DET game? Allen Robinson? Anyone else? Finally we finish by discussing whether or not we trust some key players down the stretch (59:00).