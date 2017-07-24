Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham in a tier of their own?
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain pass catchers.
We have a pretty good idea who the elite wide receivers are, but you might be surprised to find out who just missed the cut. On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we're reviewing six rounds of Dave Richard's wide receiver tiers, looking at upside and downside and appropriate times to draft specific players.
Make sure you download and subscribe to our show. It's free and will help you win your league!
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Why is Dez Bryant risky this year?
- Why might people be avoiding Jordy Nelson?
- Is Terrelle Pryor a stud? Is he even the best wide receiver on his team?
- Which tier is Allen Robinson in?
- Mid-round receivers with elite upside
