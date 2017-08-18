Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Best mid-round wide receivers

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

We've got a thorough breakdown of wide receiver average draft position, beginning in the third round and covering more than 40 wide receivers. On today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we'll give you the best mid-round and late-round picks at the position and discuss when to focus on upside rather than stability.

Need to catch up on our recent episodes and other position previews? You can do that for free by subscribing on Apple Podcasts, Sticher, TuneIn or anywhere else you get Podcasts. Also be sure to check out all of our CBS Sports Podcasts!

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show: