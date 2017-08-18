Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Best mid-round wide receivers
There are a handful of wide receivers with massive upside that you can snag in the middle rounds. We identify the best options on today’s show.
We've got a thorough breakdown of wide receiver average draft position, beginning in the third round and covering more than 40 wide receivers. On today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we'll give you the best mid-round and late-round picks at the position and discuss when to focus on upside rather than stability.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Optimism for Keenan Allen
- Which mid-round pick has the best chance to be a Top 10 WR?
- Are Golden Tate and Jarvis Landry the same person?
- Interesting values for Larry Fitzgerald and Emmanuel Sanders
- So many late-round picks could be steals!
