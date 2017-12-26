Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options for Week 17

This time of year you have to pay attention to which teams are resting their starters. That makes Branden Oliver and Charcandrick West interesting Fantasy options this week, so check your Waiver Wire for those two. Also, keep an eye on Joe Flacco, Eric Ebron and Kelvin Benjamin as they could carry you to Fantasy glory in Week 17. We have a thorough review of the best options at each position on today's episode.

Not only are we Podcasting during Week 17, we're also giving you two episodes every week during the offseason. Make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show:

-Flacco, Jimmy Garoppolo or Tyrod Taylor?

-Can you trust any Rams this week?

-How will the Jaguars handle Week 17?

-Options at DST and IDP

-Recapping Monday's games and marveling at the Eagles defensive touchdown that decided many Fantasy leagues