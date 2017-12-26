Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options for Week 17
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today Podcast!
This time of year you have to pay attention to which teams are resting their starters. That makes Branden Oliver and Charcandrick West interesting Fantasy options this week, so check your Waiver Wire for those two. Also, keep an eye on Joe Flacco, Eric Ebron and Kelvin Benjamin as they could carry you to Fantasy glory in Week 17. We have a thorough review of the best options at each position on today's episode.
Not only are we Podcasting during Week 17, we're also giving you two episodes every week during the offseason. Make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
-Flacco, Jimmy Garoppolo or Tyrod Taylor?
-Can you trust any Rams this week?
-How will the Jaguars handle Week 17?
-Options at DST and IDP
-Recapping Monday's games and marveling at the Eagles defensive touchdown that decided many Fantasy leagues
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
Add a Comment