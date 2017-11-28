Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the playoffs?
It's crunch time!
As the regular season wraps up for many Fantasy owners, some of the typical starters might need to be benched this week and the fate of Fantasy teams could come down to Waiver Wire guys like Josh McCown, Case Keenum, Josh Gordon, Charles Clay and Hunter Henry among others. We've got your guide to Waiver Wire success on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Also on today's show:
- What to do with the Eagles and Seahawks DSTs
- Don't overlook Dontrelle Inman if you need a wide receiver
- Scraping the bottom of the barrel to find some running back options
- Recapping the Sunday night and Monday night games
- Pick up and start the Chargers DST
