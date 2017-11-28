Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options

It's crunch time!

As the regular season wraps up for many Fantasy owners, some of the typical starters might need to be benched this week and the fate of Fantasy teams could come down to Waiver Wire guys like Josh McCown, Case Keenum, Josh Gordon, Charles Clay and Hunter Henry among others. We've got your guide to Waiver Wire success on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

Make sure you subscribe to our Podcast and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show: