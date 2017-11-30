Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Breaking down the AFC home games

We've got a slumping Kareem Hunt at the Jets, a surging Ben Roethlisberger at the Bengals, the Broncos wide receivers after a quarterback change and plenty of other players you may have doubts about this week. We're breaking down the AFC home games on Thursday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast with advice on every relevant player.

Also on today's show:

Important injury updates that could affect your Fantasy teams



Jameis Winston and Jay Cutler are back



Do we trust the Titans running backs or Lamar Miller this week?



How to approach the Patriots running backs



Debating Eli Manning's legacy



