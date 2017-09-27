Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High; better times ahead for Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant

Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

Better times are ahead for Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant, whereas Todd Gurley's value may be at its peak right now.

If you're looking improve your Fantasy team via trade, today's episode is exactly what you're looking for. Find out if we buy the elite production from Stefon Diggs, if LeSean McCoy will be hurt by Mike Tolbert and if Matt Ryan is still a top-five quarterback.

Also on today's show:

