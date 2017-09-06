Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Chiefs-Patriots Thursday Night Football preview, and running back help

One more day until football season! Let’s preview Kansas City-New England and give you some replacement running back options for Week 1.

While Fantasy owners are getting Ezekiel Elliott back for Week 1, they won't be starting Jacquizz Rodgers or Jay Ajayi this week. Today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast gives you some running back replacement options in standard scoring leagues and PPR leagues. And for the first time since December, we are previewing an NFL game! Who should you start and who should you sit in Kansas City-New England?

Also on today's show:

  • The New England wide receiver more people should be talking about
  • A look at the Most Added list
  • Is Mike Gillislee a good start this week?
  • Bold predictions from Adam, Heath and our listeners
  • NFL picks at the end of the show  
