Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Chiefs-Patriots Thursday Night Football preview, and running back help
One more day until football season! Let’s preview Kansas City-New England and give you some replacement running back options for Week 1.
While Fantasy owners are getting Ezekiel Elliott back for Week 1, they won't be starting Jacquizz Rodgers or Jay Ajayi this week. Today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast gives you some running back replacement options in standard scoring leagues and PPR leagues. And for the first time since December, we are previewing an NFL game! Who should you start and who should you sit in Kansas City-New England?
We want you to have the edge on your competition, so we've got a fresh episode of the Podcast every weekday. Subscribe for free and never miss a show on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen to Podcasts.
Also on today's show:
- The New England wide receiver more people should be talking about
- A look at the Most Added list
- Is Mike Gillislee a good start this week?
- Bold predictions from Adam, Heath and our listeners
- NFL picks at the end of the show
-
Bucs-Dolphins canceled: What to know
With the Dolphins and Buccaneers' game pushed back to Week 11, Chris Towers runs through what...
-
Fantasy sleepers: Coleman, Ginn, Rivers
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
What you missed Tuesday
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news around the NFL, and puts it into the context Fantasy...
-
Week 1 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Suspension of Ezekiel Elliott upheld
Harold Henderson has upheld Ezekiel Elliott's suspension. Here's what Fantasy owners need to...
-
Fantasy football busts: Carr, Jeffery
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Derek Carr and Alshon Jeffery...
Add a Comment