Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Constructing the core of your team
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s show.
We're reviewing Tuesday's 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft with an in-depth breakdown of each of our first five picks. How did things change in this format given the need to start three wide receivers? What compelled me to draft Aaron Rodgers in the fourth round ahead of Kenyan Drake and some solid wide receivers?
We're hoping to help you feel prepared for your upcoming drafts by giving you a peak at the reasoning behind our picks.
Also on today's show:
- Melvin Gordon or Kareem Hunt?
- Which players do we find ourselves frequently drafting?
- When is the right time to draft Zach Ertz?
- Fill in the Blank provided by our listeners
- The Fantasy Regulators are back!
