Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Could Lamar Miller be a bust?
Bust alert for Lamar Miller! Will Miller be able to improve upon his disappointing 2016 season?
Lamar Miller was the No. 17 running back in Fantasy Football last year despite seeing the sixth-most carries. Can he overcome questionable quarterback play to give his Fantasy owners a boost this year?
We kick off this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast with the pros and cons of drafting Miller before transitioning to our analysis of an industry experts draft Jamey took part in earlier this week.
Here's a look at the rest of today's show:
- Stefon Diggs vs. Larry Fitzgerald vs. John Brown
- Carlos Hyde vs. a couple of rookie running backs
- All the latest news from around the NFL including some Ty Montgomery hype
- You may be surprised to see how early Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce went in the experts draft
- Running backs who surprisingly were drafted ahead of Paul Perkins
