Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Drafting in deeper leagues
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important in these formats.
Our Fantasy Football Today Podcast listeners happen to be great drafters and great Fantasy players, so each year our Podcast league is one of the most competitive leagues I'm in. We drafted our 14-team PPR Podcast League last night and came away with some helpful advice for anyone drafting in leagues with 14 or more teams.
As I debated Amari Cooper vs. Jordan Howard in Round 3, I realized I needed to review the RB and WR tiers to make the best decision. Find out why tiers come into play and why you should keep them handy.
We also have plenty of content today that doesn't center on deep league drafts as we debate mid-round RBs and review Ravens-Colts.
- Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- When will Andrew Luck throw the ball downfield?
- The Kerryon Johnson hype continues to grow
- Adrian Peterson's impact on the other Redskins running backs
- Your emails at fantasyfootball@cbsi.com
- Yet another injury to a Panthers offensive lineman
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...