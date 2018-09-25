Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Fitzpatrick's outlook and Waiver Wire help

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the highest-scoring quarterback after three weeks, but is the magic running out? We'll discuss both the Sunday night and Monday night games and get into the best Waiver Wire adds for Week 4.

You'll be looking at a lot of wide receivers on waivers this week, but the other positions won't be as attractive. Still, we'll give you plenty of options to help you win Week 4.

Download and subscribe to our Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Also on today's show: