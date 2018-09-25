Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Fitzpatrick's outlook and Waiver Wire help

We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s show.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the highest-scoring quarterback after three weeks, but is the magic running out? We'll discuss both the Sunday night and Monday night games and get into the best Waiver Wire adds for Week 4.

 You'll be looking at a lot of wide receivers on waivers this week, but the other positions won't be as attractive. Still, we'll give you plenty of options to help you win Week 4.

Also on today's show:

  • What's up with the Patriots offense?
  • Options for Jimmy Garoppolo owners
  • IDP help!
  • The best DSTs to stream this week
  • The Dropometer returns
