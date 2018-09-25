Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Fitzpatrick's outlook and Waiver Wire help
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s show.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is the highest-scoring quarterback after three weeks, but is the magic running out? We'll discuss both the Sunday night and Monday night games and get into the best Waiver Wire adds for Week 4.
You'll be looking at a lot of wide receivers on waivers this week, but the other positions won't be as attractive. Still, we'll give you plenty of options to help you win Week 4.
- Download and subscribe to our Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- What's up with the Patriots offense?
- Options for Jimmy Garoppolo owners
- IDP help!
- The best DSTs to stream this week
- The Dropometer returns
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values
Is now the time to sell high on Adrian Peterson and buy low on David Johnson? Use our Trade...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 4, which is the...
-
MNF Recap: Fitzpatrick's wild ride
Chris Towers breaks down a very fruitful Monday night game for Fantasy owners, plus all the...