Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Flex appeal, over/unders for Rob Gronkowski games, Tevin Coleman TDs
We’re catching you up on the latest news, determining which position you should use for your flex and doing some Fantasy over/unders on today’s show.
It was a busy weekend around the NFL (but unfortunately no Zeke news), and we're here to tell you the Fantasy impact of Willie Snead's suspension, New England's acquisition of Phillip Dorsett and other NFL roster moves.
There's much more on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, and we're even bringing on our Senior NFL Writer Will Brinson to give some unique Fantasy perspectives.
Whether you're looking ahead to Week 1 or still prepping for your draft, today's episode will be perfect for you.
Also on today's show:
- Updated expectations for a couple of rookie running backs
- Which position -- running back or wide receiver -- should you use as your flex?
- Over/under on games play for Rob Gronkowski, touchdowns for Tevin Coleman and more
- A case for a big 2017 for Todd Gurley
- Some handcuff talk at the end of the show
