Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Flex appeal, over/unders for Rob Gronkowski games, Tevin Coleman TDs

It was a busy weekend around the NFL (but unfortunately no Zeke news), and we're here to tell you the Fantasy impact of Willie Snead's suspension, New England's acquisition of Phillip Dorsett and other NFL roster moves.

There's much more on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, and we're even bringing on our Senior NFL Writer Will Brinson to give some unique Fantasy perspectives.

Whether you're looking ahead to Week 1 or still prepping for your draft, today's episode will be perfect for you.

Also on today's show: