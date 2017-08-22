Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Is Paul Perkins worth drafting?
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s show!
Yikes, the Giants looked bad! With the offensive line struggling at Cleveland on Monday night, many questions are arising about Paul Perkins' Fantasy value. Can Perkins thrive in New York this year? Is he guaranteed the starting job, and when should he be drafted?
After we review last night's game we're playing some Fantasy Jeopardy! Play along and see if you can do better than Dave, Jamey and Heath.
If you're looking to get ready for your draft, make sure you download and subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today Podcast for free! You can get it on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn or anywhere else you listen to Podcasts.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Players who are changing Fantasy owners' minds with strong preseasons
- Why nearly every pick in the third round feels risky
- Outlooks for Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and other quarterbacks
- Chris Harris of HarrisFootball.com joins us to talk IDP leagues
- Latest news from around the NFL
