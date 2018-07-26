Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Is Wentz a Bust?

Carson Wentz is a rising star in an amazing offense and finished as QB4 last season despite playing only 13 games. Wentz is also coming off an ACL tear and being drafted as top-five quarterback right now, thus making him a bust, according to Heath Cummings.

We're talking quarterback busts on today's episode while also reviewing some mid-round average draft position and putting Doug Baldwin under a microscope.

Subscribe to our Podcast for free and dominate your league on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Also on today's show: