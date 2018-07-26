Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Is Wentz a Bust?

Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues on the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

Carson Wentz is a rising star in an amazing offense and finished as QB4 last season despite playing only 13 games. Wentz is also coming off an ACL tear and being drafted as top-five quarterback right now, thus making him a bust, according to Heath Cummings.

We're talking quarterback busts on today's episode while also reviewing some mid-round average draft position and putting Doug Baldwin under a microscope.

Also on today's show:

