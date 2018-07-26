Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Is Wentz a Bust?
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues on the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Carson Wentz is a rising star in an amazing offense and finished as QB4 last season despite playing only 13 games. Wentz is also coming off an ACL tear and being drafted as top-five quarterback right now, thus making him a bust, according to Heath Cummings.
We're talking quarterback busts on today's episode while also reviewing some mid-round average draft position and putting Doug Baldwin under a microscope.
Also on today's show:
- What separates Aaron Rodgers from the rest of pack?
- Is Jared Goff being drafted too early?
- Encouraging news on Dalvin Cook
- Your emails at fantasyfootball@cbsi.com
- Breaking down the Seattle backfield
