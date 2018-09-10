Fantasy Football Today Podcast: James Conner, Mike Evans and more Week 1 winners

We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.

The first Sunday of the NFL season is in the books! We're reacting to what we saw over the weekend on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast with winners, losers and injury replacements. There is plenty of James Conner talk as we debate trading him for someone like Kenyan Drake. And we'll let you know anything you may have missed in the box scores from Week 1.

Also on today's show:

