Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Jay Cutler's impact on the Dolphins
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s signing?
Jay Cutler is back! With the Dolphins signing the veteran quarterback, the Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is discussing the values of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi. Is Cutler any worse or better than Ryan Tannehill from a Fantasy standpoint?
There is plenty more to cover from the NFL as we go through the headlines and cover some average draft position trends. Listen now and never miss an episode by subscribing for free on Apple Podcasts.
Also on today's show:
- An update on Travis Kelce's knee
- What our listeners think about current ADP
- There is some Devin Funchess hype in training camp! Do we care?
- Is Martavis Bryant being drafted too early?
- Plenty of listener emails at the end of the show
