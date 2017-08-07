Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Jay Cutler's impact on the Dolphins

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Google Play | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Jay Cutler is back! With the Dolphins signing the veteran quarterback, the Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is discussing the values of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Jay Ajayi. Is Cutler any worse or better than Ryan Tannehill from a Fantasy standpoint?

There is plenty more to cover from the NFL as we go through the headlines and cover some average draft position trends. Listen now and never miss an episode by subscribing for free on Apple Podcasts.

Also on today's show: