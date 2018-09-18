Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Josh Gordon's value and Week 3 Waiver Wire help

We'll tell you why Josh Gordon is a great sell high candidate and break down the rest of the Patriots' offensive weapons on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

Is Tom Brady the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy now? Or are the expectations already too high for Gordon? We also take you through the Waiver Wire with players to add at each position.

