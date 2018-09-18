Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Josh Gordon's value and Week 3 Waiver Wire help
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
We'll tell you why Josh Gordon is a great sell high candidate and break down the rest of the Patriots' offensive weapons on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Is Tom Brady the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy now? Or are the expectations already too high for Gordon? We also take you through the Waiver Wire with players to add at each position.
- Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Our thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick's outlook
- Giovani Bernard is clearly the top Waiver Wire priority
- Is Will Dissly worth an add?
- There are so many good wide receivers available in your leagues
- Recapping the Sunday night and Monday night games
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire for Week 3
Jamey Eisenberg gives you an in-depth look at the waiver wire heading into Week 3.