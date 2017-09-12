Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Kerwynn Williams, Tarik Cohen must-adds on Week 2 waivers?
The waiver wire looks loaded for Week 2, but every potential pickup has some question marks. We’ll help you sort it all out as you submit your claims.
David Johnson owners are in some trouble, but it's not all bad news. Tarik Cohen and Kerwynn Williams have emerged as replacement options and there are several other running backs who could be worth adding and starting.
On today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we determine the best waiver wire options at each position and how much FAAB should be spent on these players.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Kenny Golladay, Cooper Kupp or Danny Amendola?
- Were any of those surprisingly awesome Week 1 quarterback performances legit?
- Who should you drop this week? Paul Perkins? Andy Dalton?
- A few DSTs that must be added
- We even have some IDP suggestions!
