Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Let's talk trade!
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
Even after just one week of NFL action, we've got plenty of trade candidates that Fantasy owners need to know about. Whether you're looking to buy low, sell high or lock up the Steelers backfield, today's show will get you prepared to make some trade offers. Find out which early round picks we're concerned about and who we want to be patient with.
Also on today's show:
- What is Carson Wentz's value?
- What is Le'Veon Bell's value in both seasonal and keeper leagues?
- Should Patrick Mahomes owners be looking to sell?
- Derrick Henry's upcoming schedule is tough
- Previewing Baltimore-Cincinnati
