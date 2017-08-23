Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Live mock draft!

Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on the air.

With recent news on Le'Veon Bell and Odell Beckham, let's find out when these two studs are being drafted in a live mock draft on today's Fantasy Football Today Podcast episode. We're drafting with nine listeners and finding out when to expect runs at each position.

We also get into backfield battles in Philadelphia, Seattle and New England.

Here's what else you'll hear on today's show:

  • Jamey doesn't take a running back until the fifth round, how did that work out?
  • How early is too early for Larry Fitzgerald?
  • Paul Perkins vs. Mike Gillislee
  • Keenan Allen's schedule may be overlooked
  •  Andrew Luck keeps on falling
