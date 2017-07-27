Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Overdrafted and underdrafted; Willie Snead? Willie Snead or Brandin Cooks?

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Player receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

Two of our three Fantasy analysts would not be surprised if Willie Snead outscores Brandin Cooks this year, so why is Snead being drafted so much later than his former Saints teammate?

Snead is one of several underdrafted players we're identifying today. We'll also tell you which players are being drafted too early on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

Here's some of what you'll hear on today's show: