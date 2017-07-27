Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Overdrafted and underdrafted; Willie Snead? Willie Snead or Brandin Cooks?

An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early and who is being drafted too late.

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Player receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today! 

Two of our three Fantasy analysts would not be surprised if Willie Snead outscores Brandin Cooks this year, so why is Snead being drafted so much later than his former Saints teammate?

Snead is one of several underdrafted players we're identifying today. We'll also tell you which players are being drafted too early on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

Here's some of what you'll hear on today's show:

  • Are Fantasy owners sleeping on Willie Snead? Is Snead going to outperform Brandin Cooks
  • Aging RBs are being taken too early!
  • Some surprising names being drafted ahead of Paul Perkins
  • Our analysts are divided on Jeremy Maclin
  • Reacting to Jordan Reed's toe injury
Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories