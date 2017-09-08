Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Picking starts and sits for every game of Week 1's NFL schedule
Breaking down every game to help you set your lineup, we're getting you ready for a Week 1 win on the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Ready for Sunday? Now is the time to look through your lineups and make those tough start or sit choices as studs like Dez Bryant and Keenan Allen have difficult matchups that could make them worth sitting. Adam Aizer and Jamey Eisenberg run through each NFL game on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast with start or sit advice for every relevant player.
Tomorrow we'll have a mailbag episode to answer even more of your questions. You can listen to that episode and every other show for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you go for Podcasts.
Also on today's show:
- Why Kelvin Benjamin should be in your lineup
- More likely to score a revenge touchdown: Adrian Peterson or Eddie Lacy
- Wide receivers who could be better than some studs with bad matchups
- Quarterbacks and tight ends to stream
- Plenty of reaction to Thursday's game which featured Kareem Hunt's record-setting performance
