Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Preseason rankings risers including Chris Hogan, Kareem Hunt, Jamaal Charles
Significant injuries have shaken up the rankings as Chris Hogan and Kareem Hunt are on the rise. Who joins them as rankings risers after the latest round of preseason games?
If last weekend was a "dress rehearsal" for NFL teams, things are looking up for Ameer Abdullah and Jamaal Charles among others. We've got a full list of preseason winners on today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast. Of course we begin the show with our coverage of the significant injuries from the weekend, but there is much more than Julian Edelman and Spencer Ware to discuss.
Also on today's show:
- Are the guys too low on Dak Prescott?
- An update on running back battles for a handful teams
- Why Dave is moving Zach Ertz ahead of Tyler Eifert
- Plenty of talk about the rookie running backs
- Does Cameron Meredith's injury affect Jordan Howard?
