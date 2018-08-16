Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Previewing wide receivers for Draft Day
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty of great fallback options.
In our final position preview, we're getting you ready to draft wide receivers with a complete review of average draft position and the values you need to know about. For example, we love T.Y. Hilton's current ADP but Brandin Cooks may be going too early in some drafts.
Of course, we discuss the position in general terms, wondering if it's as deep as it used to be and if the late-round wide receivers are better than the late-round running backs.
Also on today's show:
- How many wide receivers are considered elite?
- Do we feel nervous to draft any of those elite guys?
- Sleepers, breakouts and busts
- Would you prefer Kenny Stills or Alshon Jeffery?
- A lot of Adam Thielen vs. Stefon Diggs debate
