Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Rankings risers and fallers
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling in our rankings.
Kenny Golladay burst on to the scene with two touchdown catches while Lamar Miller and Todd Gurley had trouble finding running room. On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, we'll catch you up on the noteworthy performances from the first week of preseason games and tell you if Round 2 is too early for Ezekiel Elliott.
If you seek league domination and Fantasy championships, do yourself a favor and download and subscribe for free to our show in Apple Podcasts or anywhere else you listen. You won't regret it.
Also on today's show:
- Updating backfield competitions in Seattle and Kansas City
- Our latest thoughts on Andrew Luck's injury
- Robby Anderson or Golladay?
- Joe Mixon looked good, but did Jeremy Hill do enough to lose his job?
- Reviewing a 12-team standard scoring draft with industry analysts
