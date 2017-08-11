Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Where Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins are moving in the rankings
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Is Ezekiel Elliott a third round pick?
The answer to that question may depend on how much faith you have in Darren McFadden. We've got different takes on the Cowboys backfield on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast. Of course we're covering the newest Los Angeles Rams wide receiver – Sammy Watkins – and the other moving parts in Buffalo's two trades.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- What happens to Jordan Matthews' value now?
- Any impact on the Eagles?
- Is Tyrod Taylor behind Eli Manning in the rankings?
- When should you draft McFadden?
- Impact on Todd Gurley and LeSean McCoy
