Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Where Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins are moving in the rankings

Is Ezekiel Elliott a third round pick?

The answer to that question may depend on how much faith you have in Darren McFadden. We've got different takes on the Cowboys backfield on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast. Of course we're covering the newest Los Angeles Rams wide receiver – Sammy Watkins – and the other moving parts in Buffalo's two trades.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show: