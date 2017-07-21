Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Running back bust candidates, Joe Mixon vs. Isaiah Crowell, and ADP risers

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Google Play | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

We've got a Friday mailbag show for you Fantasy Football Today Podcast listeners! If you are new to the show, we love to hear from our listeners throughout the offseason and regular season. Today you want to know about running back bust candidates, Joe Mixon vs. Isaiah Crowell and players whose ADP could rise in the preseason. Email us at FantasyFootball@CBSi.com.

Make sure you download and subscribe to our show. It's free and will help you win your league!

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show: