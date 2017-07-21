Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Running back bust candidates, Joe Mixon vs. Isaiah Crowell, and ADP risers
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned about on draft day?
We've got a Friday mailbag show for you Fantasy Football Today Podcast listeners! If you are new to the show, we love to hear from our listeners throughout the offseason and regular season. Today you want to know about running back bust candidates, Joe Mixon vs. Isaiah Crowell and players whose ADP could rise in the preseason. Email us at FantasyFootball@CBSi.com.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- -Best ways to fill out your bench roster spots
- -DSTs to stream early in the season
- -Is DeMarco Murray old? Is he prone to injury?
- -Auction advice! Studs and duds or a balanced lineup?
- -An in-depth Paul Perkins discussion at the end of the show
