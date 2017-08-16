Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Running backs preview Part 2
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle of your drafts.
Rounds 4-10 of your draft will offer a number of high-upside running backs. Whether you're selecting a talented rookie, a veteran like C.J. Anderson or unproven players with potential like Ameer Abdullah and Paul Perkins you'll likely find a few ball carriers to get excited about. On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we'll debate these players and determine which running backs are primed for big seasons.
Also on today's show:
- The enormous potential of the top four rookie running backs
- Ty Montgomery vs. Carlos Hyde vs. Mark Ingram
- What to expect from Doug Martin after his suspension
- Our favorite late-round running backs
- Which running backs have a handcuff worth owning?
