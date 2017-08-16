Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Running backs preview Part 2

Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle of your drafts.

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today! 

Rounds 4-10 of your draft will offer a number of high-upside running backs. Whether you're selecting a talented rookie, a veteran like C.J. Anderson or unproven players with potential like Ameer Abdullah and Paul Perkins you'll likely find a few ball carriers to get excited about. On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we'll debate these players and determine which running backs are primed for big seasons.

Never miss an episode of our show by subscribing for free on Apple Podcasts. If you want to see all of our Podcasts and other ways to subscribe, go here:

Also on today's show:

  • The enormous potential of the top four rookie running backs
  • Ty Montgomery vs. Carlos Hyde vs. Mark Ingram
  • What to expect from Doug Martin after his suspension
  • Our favorite late-round running backs
  • Which running backs have a handcuff worth owning?
Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories