Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Running backs preview; Round 2 running backs risky?

A year ago as I prepared for my 2016 Fantasy drafts, I was typically waiting on running backs, rarely using a first round pick on what I deemed to be an unpredictable, injury-prone position. Of course, running backs dominated 2016 with David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott and Le'Veon Bell crushing completion and LeSean McCoy, DeMarco Murray, Melvin Gordon and others not far behind.

Could we get a repeat performance? What do we expect this year?

On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we discuss various running back strategies and get started with our ADP breakdown of the position. We'll have another episode dedicated to running backs publishing tomorrow, so be sure to subscribe and never miss an episode in Apple Podcasts.

Here's a quick glance at today's show: