Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Running backs preview; Round 2 running backs risky?
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running back position.
Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
A year ago as I prepared for my 2016 Fantasy drafts, I was typically waiting on running backs, rarely using a first round pick on what I deemed to be an unpredictable, injury-prone position. Of course, running backs dominated 2016 with David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott and Le'Veon Bell crushing completion and LeSean McCoy, DeMarco Murray, Melvin Gordon and others not far behind.
Could we get a repeat performance? What do we expect this year?
On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we discuss various running back strategies and get started with our ADP breakdown of the position. We'll have another episode dedicated to running backs publishing tomorrow, so be sure to subscribe and never miss an episode in Apple Podcasts.
Here's a quick glance at today's show:
- Why this could be a good year to wait on running backs
- Why drafting running backs with each of your first two picks could also work
- The uncertainty of the Round 2 running backs
- How often do rookie running backs get turned loose in Week 1?
- Which running backs have worthwhile handcuffs
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Preseason: RB playing time battles
There's no need to overreact to one week of preseason football, but with running back competitions...
-
Sleepers: Better pick than Zeke
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and came up...
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
Add a Comment