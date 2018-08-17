Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Running backs preview

How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.

Draft a running back with each of your first two picks? Play it safe with a running back and a wide receiver in the first two rounds? Give Zero-RB a try? There are a number of strategies Fantasy owners can use during drafts, and we'll tell you which ones we recommend on the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

At running back, we have a clear Top 10 that seems pretty exciting and – dare I say – safe this season, but how do we feel about the position once we get past those 10 studs? And who are the mid-round picks you should target?

Also on our two-part running backs preview:

  • Sleepers, breakouts and busts
  • Complete average draft position review
  • Which of the Top 10 running backs is most likely to be a bust?
  • What strange trend did we notice for David Johnson's offensive coordinator?
  • Joe Mixon is going to have a big season
