Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Running backs preview

Draft a running back with each of your first two picks? Play it safe with a running back and a wide receiver in the first two rounds? Give Zero-RB a try? There are a number of strategies Fantasy owners can use during drafts, and we'll tell you which ones we recommend on the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

At running back, we have a clear Top 10 that seems pretty exciting and – dare I say – safe this season, but how do we feel about the position once we get past those 10 studs? And who are the mid-round picks you should target?

Download our Podcast and dominate your league on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



Also on our two-part running backs preview: