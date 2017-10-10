Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Searching for help on the Waiver Wire, plus selling high on Deshaun Watson?

More Week 6: Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – Cheat Sheet – Trade Values – Things To Know – Rankings – Streaming Options – Waiver Wire

It's another week with exciting Waiver Wire running backs as Jerick McKinnon headlines the group and Marlon Mack and Matt Breida offer longterm potential. You may even be able to find Aaron Jones or Javorius Allen in your leagues. The Week 6 quarterback, wide receiver and tight end Waiver Wire options aren't quite as exciting, but there could be some hidden gems available.

Listen to entire episode to hear all the names you need to know, and subscribe to the Fantasy Football Today Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show: