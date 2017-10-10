Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Searching for help on the Waiver Wire, plus selling high on Deshaun Watson?
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth? We’ll tell you the players to target on the Waiver Wire.
It's another week with exciting Waiver Wire running backs as Jerick McKinnon headlines the group and Marlon Mack and Matt Breida offer longterm potential. You may even be able to find Aaron Jones or Javorius Allen in your leagues. The Week 6 quarterback, wide receiver and tight end Waiver Wire options aren't quite as exciting, but there could be some hidden gems available.
Also on today's show:
- Which Texans are sell high candidates?
- Which Waiver Wire targets are best for Week 6, and which have the most potential rest of season?
- Is it time to drop Jonathan Stewart and Isaiah Crowell?
- DSTs to stream
- An interesting Fantasy ethics question
