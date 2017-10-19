Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games); can Matt Ryan break out against Patriots?

Reigning NFL MVP Matt Ryan has yet to score 20 Fantasy points in a game in 2017, but here come the Patriots!

Meanwhile, Marcus Mariota has gotten off to a similarly slow start, but here come the Browns! Will these quarterbacks take advantage of their opportunities, and do we have any underrated wide receivers to start on Atlanta and Tennessee?

There are just two of the teams we're breaking down on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast as we take you through each AFC home game before turning our attention to the NFC slate tomorrow.

