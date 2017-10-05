Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games); count on Joe Mixon and Marshawn Lynch?
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game and some stats that will help you make lineup decisions.
Will we get big games from Jay Ajayi and DeMarco Murray this week? Are Joe Mixon and Marshawn Lynch in play? Can you trust anyone in the Titans and Raiders passing games? Let's take a look at the AFC home games in part one of our Week 5 Start or Sit analysis.
Also on today's show:
- Kansas City-Houston could be the most interesting game from a Fantasy perspective
- How much do we trust the Browns running backs this week?
- Will Ben Roethlisberger get it together and give us big Fantasy production at home?
- Start or sit T.Y. Hilton, Martavis Bryant and Will Fuller?
- Streaming options at quarterback, tight end and DST
