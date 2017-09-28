Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games); reasons to love Christian McCaffrey at New England

Start all Broncos and Bengals? Sit all Raiders and Redskins? We break down the AFC home games on the first part of this week’s Start or Sit analysis.

Did you know the Patriots are the worst defensive team in the NFL right now and the Broncos have been surprisingly average against quarterbacks? Meanwhile, the Browns run defense has improved dramatically, but will that give Joe Mixon owners some pause in Week 4?

We're previewing the AFC home games on today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast as Heath and Dave butt heads on Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, the Dolphins wide receivers are more.

Also on today's show:

